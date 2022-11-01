Supreme Court Quashes Graham Attempt to Avoid Testifying in Georgia

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to block a subpoena forcing him to testify before a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia probing efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in state.\r\n\r\nThe high court\u0026#039;s decision, which did not include any dissents or recusals, came after Justice Clarence Thomas last week temporarily blocked the subpoena following a ruling against Graham (R-S.C.) by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported that Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to question Graham on November 17 about calls he made to Georgia election officials in the wake of then-President Donald Trump electoral loss two years ago.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the newspaper, \u0022Prosecutors say Graham has \u0026#039;unique knowledge\u0026#039; about the Trump campaign and the \u0026#039;multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results\u0026#039; of the election in Georgia and elsewhere.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Supreme Court noted Tuesday that lower courts recognized Graham should not be questioned about any \u0022informal investigative fact-finding\u0022 that is protected by the Constitution, and further disputes about specific questions can be settled in court.\r\n\r\nThe Post pointed out that \u0022jurors already have heard testimony from several Trump lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Boris Epshteyn. A judge has also ruled that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify.\u0022