Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Fall Campaign is dangerously close to falling short.

Common Dreams was founded in 1997, and because we’ve managed to survive this long, many people assume we’ll be around forever. Let us assure you that is NOT true.

Our media model is built on the support of our readers, and so support of our readers we must have. Please, if you can, make a donation to keep our Common Dreams alive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Graham

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks to journalists after a panel discussion at a resort in Scottsdale, Arizona on October 14, 2022. (Photo: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Supreme Court Quashes Graham Attempt to Avoid Testifying in Georgia

The Republican senator must now comply with a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County grand jury investigating efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss.

Jessica Corbett

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to block a subpoena forcing him to testify before a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia probing efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in state.

The high court's decision, which did not include any dissents or recusals, came after Justice Clarence Thomas last week temporarily blocked the subpoena following a ruling against Graham (R-S.C.) by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Washington Post reported that Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to question Graham on November 17 about calls he made to Georgia election officials in the wake of then-President Donald Trump electoral loss two years ago.

According to the newspaper, "Prosecutors say Graham has 'unique knowledge' about the Trump campaign and the 'multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results' of the election in Georgia and elsewhere."

The Supreme Court noted Tuesday that lower courts recognized Graham should not be questioned about any "informal investigative fact-finding" that is protected by the Constitution, and further disputes about specific questions can be settled in court.

The Post pointed out that "jurors already have heard testimony from several Trump lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Boris Epshteyn. A judge has also ruled that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Bolsonaro beaten

No Concession From Brazil's Bolsonaro—But Staff Say Transition to Proceed

The far-right Brazilian president spoke publicly for the first time since his Sunday electoral loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, praising truck drivers and other protesters who caused traffic chaos by blocking major highways.

Brett Wilkins ·

Graham

Supreme Court Quashes Graham Attempt to Avoid Testifying in Georgia

The Republican senator must now comply with a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County grand jury investigating efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss.

Jessica Corbett ·

shell river water protectors v. police

'Powerful Victory' as Judge Dismisses Charges Against Line 3 Water Protectors

"Protecting water, land, and treaty rights is not a crime," said one defendant. "Perhaps now we can hold the Enbridge corporation accountable for their crimes against nature and humanity."

Jessica Corbett ·

A photo of the Nord Stream 2 leak

Without Providing Any, Kremlin Claims It Has Evidence UK Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage

"We will think about further steps," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "It definitely cannot be left like this."

Kenny Stancil ·

Clinic worker embraces patient

New Senate Report Spotlights 'Barbaric Consequences' of GOP Abortion Bans

"Republicans' crusade against women's reproductive freedoms has created national chaos that is a mortal threat to women's health."

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.