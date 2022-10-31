Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Fall Campaign is dangerously close to falling short.

Common Dreams was founded in 1997, and because we’ve managed to survive this long, many people assume we’ll be around forever. Let us assure you that is NOT true.

Our media model is built on the support of our readers, and so support of our readers we must have. Please, if you can, make a donation to keep our Common Dreams alive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Halt Release of IRS Records to House Dems

Trump's request comes after a federal appeals court paved the way for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over his tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

Kenny Stancil

Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency appeal Monday asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the release of his tax returns.

Trump's request comes after a federal appeals court paved the way last week for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to turn over his tax records to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

As CNN reported

The Trump team wants the Supreme Court to put the release of the tax returns on pause while the justices consider whether to take up a case reviewing the lower court rulings okaying their disclosure.

The new filing asks the court to put an administrative hold on the release of the tax returns by Wednesday, as the U.S. D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling allowing for their disclosure goes into effect on Thursday.

Democratic lawmakers praised the lower court for its decision last Thursday to uphold a ruling issued by one of its three-judge panels.

"The law has always been on our side," House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said in a statement. "Former President Trump has tried to delay the inevitable, but once again, the court has affirmed the strength of our position. We've waited long enough—we must begin our oversight of the IRS' mandatory presidential audit program as soon as possible."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Police outside Pelosi home

Suspect in Pelosi Case Charged With Attempted Kidnapping, Assault

David DePape was allegedly carrying a roll of tape, zip ties, and two hammers when he broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home.

Julia Conley ·

Carbon Capital Is Killing Us sign

US Spent 13 Times More on Fossil Fuels Than Renewables in Africa Since Paris Deal

With the continent facing climate extremes despite its limited contributions to the crisis, political leaders and campaigners have called for global spending on clean energy development.

Jessica Corbett ·

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., play golf at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Halt Release of IRS Records to House Dems

Trump's request comes after a federal appeals court paved the way for the Internal Revenue Service to turn over his tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee.

Kenny Stancil ·

President Joe Biden appears at an event in Philadelphia

'Could Be a Political Game Changer': Biden to Float Windfall Profits Tax on Oil Giants

"This is the right thing for President Biden to do," said Rep. Ro Khanna. "It's time to hold Big Oil accountable for high gas prices and put that money back in the pockets of Americans."

Jake Johnson ·

An Indigenous activist celebrates the victory of Lula

'Lungs of the Earth Will Breathe Easier Tonight': Amazon Defenders Cheer Lula Victory

"The nightmare is due to end at last," said one climate advocate of right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro's electoral loss.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.