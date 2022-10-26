Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our News Coverage is Sponsored by...

Common Dreams’ climate coverage is NOT brought to you by Chevron. Our economic reporting is NOT brought to you by JPMorgan Chase. NONE of our journalism is brought to you by Exxon or Goldman Sachs or Disney or Walmart or Amazon or Pfizer.

Common Dreams is sponsored by... people like you. Because only readers fund our independent journalism. Please chip in whatever you can to support this work during our critical Fall Campaign drive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Warren, Michigan on October 1, 2022.

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Warren, Michigan on October 1, 2022. (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican Governors Association Accused of Illegal Coordination With Super PAC in Michigan

"This shady shell game between the Republican Governors Association and Get Michigan Working Again super PAC is not only a major violation of Michigan campaign finance law, but also implicates Tudor Dixon and her campaign," said the complainant.

Kenny Stancil

Progressives in Michigan on Wednesday accused GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, the Republican Governors Association, and the Get Michigan Working Again super PAC of violating multiple campaign finance laws.

"Desperation to save a floundering campaign has led to potential violations of campaign finance law and potential illegal coordination."

According to a complaint filed by Progress Michigan executive director Lonnie Scott, the Get Michigan Working Again (GMWA) super PAC is providing cover for the Republican Governors Association (RGA)—obscuring how the RGA is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in an effort to help the Trump-backed Dixon defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"GMWA has reported spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on independent expenditures [for ads] in the gubernatorial election on its... campaign finance reports," states the complaint. "However, RGA has reported to the IRS [Internal Revenue Service] that it—RGA—actually made those expenditures, not GMWA."

An excerpt from a chart in the complaint documents how GMWA is telling the Michigan public that it is bankrolling Dixon's campaign ads while the RGA is telling the IRS that it—not the super PAC—is really responsible for the expenditures.

A partial list of super PAC contributions to Tudor Dixon (Source: Progress Michigan)

According to Progress Michigan, this is a clear violation of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act because GMWA put its disclaimer on the ads when in fact the RGA—as the actual funder of the ads—should have done so.

In addition, the complaint alleges that because the RGA paid for the ads, the association's "expenditures are in fact in-kind contributions to Dixon which the RGA has failed to report, exceeded the contribution limits, and are illegal because those contributions/expenditures were funded with corporate funds in violation of [campaign finance law]."

"Similarly," the complaint continues, "Dixon has failed to report in-kind contributions from RGA in excess of the contribution limit which are also illegal because they were made with corporate funds."

In a statement, Scott said that "desperation to save a floundering campaign has led to potential violations of campaign finance law and potential illegal coordination."

"This shady shell game between the Republican Governors Association and Get Michigan Working Again super PAC is not only a major violation of Michigan campaign finance law, but also implicates Tudor Dixon and her campaign, which may have been illegally coordinating campaign activities," said Scott.

"Michigan's campaign finance laws," he continued, "are weak enough as it is without outside groups abusing the system."

"It's our hope that a thorough investigation is launched and all parties involved stop misleading Michigan voters," Scott added. "Given the dysfunction of Trump's Republican Party, I understand the RGA's desire to hide their identity through a much nicer sounding name, but doing so at the expense of the full public disclosure required by the campaign finance laws must have consequences."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Germany nuclear-free

Every Nuclear Plant Is a 'Dirty Bomb' in Waiting, Warns Watchdog Group

Amid accusation by Russia, Beyond Nuclear says, "Like all nuclear power plants, Ukraine's reactors are inherently dangerous pre-deployed nuclear weapons."

Brett Wilkins ·

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally in Warren, Michigan on October 1, 2022.

Republican Governors Association Accused of Illegal Coordination With Super PAC in Michigan

"This shady shell game between the Republican Governors Association and Get Michigan Working Again super PAC is not only a major violation of Michigan campaign finance law, but also implicates Tudor Dixon and her campaign," said the complainant.

Kenny Stancil ·

Fracking pipeline

Biden's LNG Export Goal 'Would Spell Climate Disaster,' Analysis Warns

"The White House vision for delivering gas to Europe will serve to deliver climate chaos across the globe, at a moment when we simply cannot build new fossil fuel facilities at all," said Food & Water Watch.

Julia Conley ·

Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders

Citing 'Aggressive Profiteering,' Sanders and Warren Urge FTC to Stop Kroger-Albertsons Merger

"Kroger's and Albertsons' anti-competitive policies have harmed consumers, workers, small businesses, and the economy as a whole," the two senators wrote in a letter also signed by Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

Brett Wilkins ·

Grocery shoppers are seen in Atlanta, Georgia

New Survey Suggests Populist Economic Message Can Help Dems Prevail in Midterms

A message emphasizing stagnant wages and GOP ties to price-gouging corporate interests can help Democrats beat back an "onslaught" of Republican attacks, a new memo argues.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. To Fight Inflation, Tax the Rich and Corporate Profiteers
  2. Armed 'Poll Watchers' in Arizona Heighten Alarm Over Right-Wing Voter Intimidation
  3. Supreme Court Must Affirm Consumer Boycotts Are Protected by First Amendment
  4. So-Called GOP 'Solutions' to Inflation Are Just Another Giveaway to the Rich and Corporations
  5. In 'Affront to Justice,' Thomas Shields Graham From Subpoena in Georgia Election Case
  6. Donald Trump Isn't the Biggest Grifter in This Country. The Republican Party Is
  7. 'I Will Not Yield': Biden Vows to Fight Any GOP Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  8. In America, Democracy Can Simply Be Bought by the Billionaires
  9. Judge Who Ruled Against CFPB Took Thousands in Wall Street Campaign Cash: Watchdog
  10. 'We Don't Have to Live This Way': St. Louis School Gunman Armed With AR-15, 600+ Rounds
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.