Corporate America's Big Money Could Fuel Victory for 'Big Lie' Candidates

With just over two weeks until Election Day, warnings about the significance of state-level races are stacking up, especially given a pending U.S. Supreme Court case and corporate leaders pouring cash into campaigns backed by former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\nDespite facing various legal challenges, Trump is widely expected to seek reelection in 2024—and having allies serving as secretaries of state and state legislators could help him do successfully next time what he only attempted in 2020, particularly if the nation\u0026#039;s highest court embraces a fringe legal theory empowering legislatures to overturn election results.\r\n\r\nAmid fears of how the right-wing court—featuring three Trump-appointed justices—will rule in the case Moore v. Harper, the group Indivisible has launched a \u0022Crush the Coup\u0022 initiative to \u0022stop MAGA state legislatures from stealing the 2024 election.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs part of that effort, Indivisible has identified \u0022the 29 most critical races\u0022 for legislative seats in six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSecretary of state contests in three presidential battleground states—Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada—have also garnered national attention due to their potential importance for 2024.\r\n\r\nIn Nevada, Democrat Cisco Aguilar is facing Trump-endorsed Republican Jim Marchant, organizer of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which advocates for voter identification policies, paper ballots, ending mail-in voting, \u0022unfettered\u0022 access for poll watchers, and \u0022aggressive\u0022 purges of voter rolls.\r\n\r\nAs The New York Times noted Friday, during a recent rally where he was joined by Trump, Marchant again backed the ex-president\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 election was \u0022rigged.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;ve been working since November 4, 2020 to expose what happened, and what I found out is horrifying. And when I\u0026#039;m secretary of state of Nevada, we\u0026#039;re gonna fix it,\u0022 Marchant said. \u0022And when my coalition of secretary of state candidates around the country get elected, we\u0026#039;re gonna fix the whole country and President Trump is going to be president again in 2024.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Times:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Nevada, the secretary of state could decide to invalidate all election machines, a plan Mr. Marchant has spoken favorably about, forcing a hand-counted vote that would be riddled with errors and would most likely take days to tabulate.\r\n\r\nThe secretary also is required to be present for the canvassing of the votes by the justices of the state Supreme Court. And in Nevada, as in many states, the office is in charge of audits, as well as assisting in investigations into potential claims of voter fraud.\r\n\r\nAside from these powers, secretaries of state have also served as an influential counter to false claims of fraud, misinformation and disinformation about American elections.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022One of my biggest concerns with someone like Jim Marchant in that role is that they can use that platform to do exactly the opposite, and exacerbate or spread disinformation,\u0022 Ben Berwick, a counsel at the nonpartisan group Protect Democracy, told the newspaper.\r\n\r\n\u0022The idea of putting these people in charge of our elections is nuts,\u0022 he added. \u0022Many of these candidates have said that they would not have certified the 2020 election, and there is good reason to believe they will use their power to try to manipulate the results if their preferred candidate doesn\u0026#039;t win in 2024.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Republicans running for secretary of state in Arizona and Michigan, Mark Finchem and Kristina Karamo—who are facing Democrats Adrian Fontes and Jocelyn Benson, respectively—are both members of Marchant\u0026#039;s coalition and endorsed by Trump.\r\n\r\nThose three Republicans—along with Wyoming\u0026#039;s GOP candidate for the role, Chuck Gray—were the focus of a recent CNBC report about corporate leaders and businesses pouring money into the campaigns of candidates who support Trump\u0026#039;s Big Lie.\r\n\r\nAs CNBC detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe wealthiest donors to Marchant, Finchem, Karamo, and Gray include Richard Uihlein, a shipping magnate and conservative megadonor; Patrick Byrne, the former Overstock CEO and current election denier; Jim Henry, the founder of oil and gas drilling company Henry Resources; Kyle Stallings, the CEO of oil and gas investment company Desert Royalty; Lewis Topper, a fast food executive who runs Integrated Food Systems Inc.; Matthew McKean, the CEO of energy company Frontier Applied Sciences; Ben Friedman, the CEO of restaurant food producer Riviera Produce, and Susan Gore, an heiress to the Gore-Tex fortune.\r\n\r\nAll eight have combined to give over $30,000, with donations since the start of last year split among Marchant, Karamo, Gray and Finchem, records show.\r\n\r\n\r\nCiting Michael Beckel, a research director at Issue One, CNBC reported that all 12 secretary of state candidates who have challenged the 2020 results have raised at least $5.8 million during the current election cycle.\r\n\r\nIn addition to the previously mentioned candidates, Big Lie backers are running for secretary of state in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Vermont.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSarah Bryner, director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets, which tracks money in politics, told Marketplace this week that secretary of state candidates could set a new record for the amount of money raised this cycle.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the states that really are likely to make the difference, election deniers are raising a lot of money,\u0022 Bryner said, referring to states like Arizona, where OpenSecrets estimates the candidates for the role could raise $6 million.