Report Shows Google, Other Ad Networks Fund and Profit From Climate Disinformation Sites

Just weeks away from the COP27 summit in Egypt, a report released Wednesday called out major online advertising networks for \u0022actively funding and actively profiting from climate disinformation in the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Google must stop amplifying and enabling advertising on disinformation sites that pollute conversations on the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis from the Climate Action Against Disinformation coalition, Friends of the Earth (FOE), and Dewey Square Group involved a review of 113 \u0022climate disinformation sites,\u0022 such as Fox News, Breitbart, Daily Wire, Gateway Pundit, The Epoch Times, Western Journal, TheBlaze, Daily Caller, RedState, and PJ Media.\r\n\r\nResearchers found that of the websites reviewed from October 2021 to September 2022, nearly 80% \u0022were displaying some kind of advertising from one or more of the major ad networks,\u0022 including those owned by the tech giants Amazon and Google.\r\n\r\n\u0022Google\u0026#039;s various display ad networks (DoubleClick, AdWords, and AdSense) were by far the most widely used on these websites, monetizing 49.6% of all sites and accounting for 97.7% of the projected weekly visits,\u0022 according to the analysis.\r\n\r\nOther key findings include:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tOf the 50 top sites in estimated weekly traffic, 39 of them (78%) were displaying ads from the Google Display network;\r\n\t68 of the 113 sites (60%) of the websites contain code that would enable them to display Google ads (AdSense, AdWords, or Doubleclick); and\r\n\t83 of the 113 sites (69.75%) show that they have Google as an authorized seller of ads in their ad.txt files.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022To give a sense of scale: If advertisers bought ads on these climate disinformation sites at an industry median price cost-per-click, then Google would potentially have pulled in $7.67 million in display advertising revenue over the past year from these sites,\u0022 the report explains.\r\n\r\nThis despite a company policy announced last October for Google advertisers, publishers, and YouTube creators prohibiting \u0022ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,\u0022 including \u0022content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGiven Google\u0026#039;s outsized role in online advertising, Erika Seiber, a climate disinformation spokesperson for coalition member FOE, stressed the importance of action related to its ad practices.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can\u0026#039;t solve the climate crisis if Google continues to enable and fund the sites that expose millions of people to climate denial,\u0022 she asserted. \u0022Google must stop amplifying and enabling advertising on disinformation sites that pollute conversations on the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have to stop this industry of opaque ad networks from propping up the dark corners of the internet,\u0022 Seiber also said, calling the study \u0022further proof that tech companies can\u0026#039;t be trusted to self-regulate.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlong with Google and Amazon, the other top ad networks targeted in the report are MGID, Criteo, AdSupply, RTB House, Outbrain, Taboola, Yahoo, Infolinks, Adroll, AdMedia, and Skimlinks.\r\n\r\n\u0022Notably, Yahoo is responsible for almost 50% of total outgoing ad visits over the last 12 months, but this is almost entirely due to a single website, Fox News,\u0022 the report states, adding that the site \u0022appears to have heavily de-emphasized Yahoo advertising since sometime in July 2022.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis highlights that besides Google, \u0022advertising platforms\u0026#039; policies do not explicitly mention climate misinformation but do restrict the display of their advertising on sites that publish \u0026#039;fake news\u0026#039; or other kinds of false or intentionally misleading content.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\tTaboola: \u0022Ads must not promote or disseminate anything that qualifies as fake news or any information that is at high risk of being false.\u0022\r\n\tOutbrain: \u0022Content on websites must not include: [...] Fake News [...] Extreme political views.\u0022\r\n\tCriteo: Prohibits ads on any site that \u0022shares mistruths and falsehoods\u0022 or \u0022shares or propagates false information or fabricated information designed to deceptively imitate news media content.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nThe report suggests that \u0022insofar as these platforms and advertisers purport to be good corporate citizens who are having a positive influence on the world, public pressure may lead them to reconsider their brand association with climate denialism, doomerism, and conspiracy theories.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis—just the latest effort by campaigners pressuring Big Tech to use its power to limit climate disinformation—comes not only in the lead-up to COP27 but also during Advertising Week New York.\r\n\r\nThe group SumOfUs demonstrated outside the industry event in New York City on Tuesday to highlight how \u0022advertisers are unknowingly funding websites spreading disinformation about elections, climate change, and the LGBTQ+ community.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSumOfUs also specifically took aim at Google, calling on the ad giant to fix its \u0022toxic\u0022 model.