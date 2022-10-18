New Jersey Sues 5 Oil Giants, Industry Lobby for Climate Fraud

New Jersey on Tuesday sued five oil and gas companies and a leading fossil fuel lobby group for knowingly lying to the public about the existence of climate change and the role their products play in exacerbating human-caused global heating.\r\n\r\n\u0022The defendants have known for decades that use of fossil fuels is a major cause of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe lawsuit, filed in New Jersey Superior Court in Mercer County, targets ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Chevron Corporation, BP, ConocoPhillips, and the American Petroleum Institute (API).\r\n\r\nThe plaintiffs—state Attorney General Matthew Platkin,\u0026nbsp; the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, and the Department of Environmental Protection—argue that \u0022the defendants have known for decades that use of fossil fuels is a major cause of climate change, but instead of warning the public or the state about the danger, they launched public relations campaigns to sow doubts about the existence, causes, and effects of climate change with the goal of confusing the public, delaying the transition to a lower carbon economy and future, increasing their own profits, and further deepening dependence on their products.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe suit also accuses API \u0022of playing a key role in orchestrating and implementing climate denial campaigns on behalf of and under the supervision of\u0022 the five oil giants.\r\n\r\nClimate campaigners welcomed the lawsuit, with Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity, saying in a statement that \u0022after lying for decades about their role in fueling the climate crisis, these oil and gas corporations deserve to be held accountable for the damages they have caused to communities across the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOil companies including ExxonMobil, Shell, and Total have known since as far back as the early 1970s that burning fossil fuels emits greenhouse gases that cause global heating.\r\n\r\nAccording to Platkin\u0026#039;s office:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe state is seeking to hold the defendants accountable for systematically concealing and denying their knowledge that fossil fuel consumption could have a catastrophic impact on the climate, causing the devastating consequences of fossil fuel overconsumption: the significant sea level rise, flooding, and extreme weather that have battered New Jersey\u0026#039;s citizens and businesses, requiring the state and its residents to shoulder the enormous costs of rebuilding, hardening New Jersey\u0026#039;s defenses against severe weather, and making the necessary transition away from reliance on fossil fuels to a more sustainable clean energy future.\r\n\r\n\r\nPlatkin, a Democrat, said in a statement that the defendants \u0022went to great lengths to hide the truth and mislead the people of New Jersey, and the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In short,\u0022 he added, \u0022these companies put their profits ahead of our safety. It\u0026#039;s long overdue that the facts be aired in a New Jersey court, and the perpetrators of the disinformation campaign pay for the harms they\u0026#039;ve caused.\u0022\r\n\r\nNew Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette said that \u0022New Jersey is ground zero for some of the worst impacts of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our communities and environment are continually recovering from extreme heat, furious storms, and devastating floods,\u0022 he noted. \u0022These conditions will sadly only worsen in the decades ahead, leaving us scrambling to prepare for a parade of harmful climate changes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All this while we rush to ween ourselves off the very products these companies have long known would fuel our pain but deceived New Jerseyans about, because keeping us addicted was better for their bottom line,\u0022 LaTourette added. \u0022It was wrong to mislead us; wrong to undermine climate science; wrong to put profit over people and the planet that we share. It is time New Jersey demands accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\nNew Jersey now joins dozens of states and cities that have filed similar lawsuits against fossil fuel corporations in recent years, including Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Baltimore, Boulder, Oakland, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.\r\n\r\nThe suit\u0026#039;s timing roughly coincides with the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, which killed 38 people in New Jersey while causing around $30 billion in damage.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will work tirelessly to make sure these companies pay every last dollar for the harm they\u0026#039;ve caused,\u0022 Platkin vowed. \u0022If you lie to the public to protect your profits, we will hold you accountable.\u0022