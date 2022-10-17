New Report Vindicates Critics Who Opposed 2015 Repeal of US Oil and Gas Export Ban

In 2015, fossil fuel industry executives and lobbyists adamantly claimed that lifting a 40-year-old ban on U.S. oil exports would benefit consumers in the form of lower prices at the pump.\r\n\r\nEnvironmentalists and consumer advocates disagreed, warning gasoline costs would likely rise for the sake of higher industry profits.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fossil fuel industry has reoriented itself to prioritize profits from consumers overseas, jacking up prices for American consumers.\u0022\r\n\r\nA report published Monday—nearly seven years after former President Barack Obama signed a measure that lifted the export ban—makes the case that recent events have vindicated opponents of the industry-led repeal effort as gas prices rise and fossil fuel corporations celebrate record profits.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made clear that the boom in U.S. production and exports has not removed Americans from the wild swings of energy markets,\u0022 reads the report released by consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, part of the coalition that mobilized against ending the export ban originally enacted in 1975.\r\n\r\n\u0022Indeed, with the U.S. economy now more tightly interlinked with global energy markets, consumers are even more vulnerable to international supply shocks and punishing price swings,\u0022 the report argues. \u0022In the long run, we must as a planet wean ourselves from our dangerous dependence on fossil fuels that have sowed turmoil and chaos, as has been so evident during this tumultuous year.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new report details how the U.S. has gone from exporting \u0022nearly zero liquefied natural gas\u0022 to becoming \u0022the world\u0026#039;s largest natural gas exporter\u0022 in the years since Republican lawmakers and Obama teamed up to repeal the export ban, unleashing pollution in frontline communities at home and more climate chaos abroad.\r\n\r\nAs oil and gas companies have sold their products for higher prices in foreign countries than they could domestically, \u0022the promised benefits of the end to the U.S. export ban\u0022 for American consumers \u0022either failed to materialize or were much less impressive than touted by industry,\u0022 argued report author Alan Zibel, research director at Public Citizen.\r\n\r\n\u0022Over the past decade, the fossil fuel industry has reoriented itself to prioritize profits from consumers overseas, jacking up prices for American consumers, while putting the climate at peril, exploiting public lands, and leaving marginalized Gulf Coast communities in the lurch,\u0022 Zibel said in a statement. \u0022The Biden administration must start thinking seriously about ways to gauge whether exports are in the public interest, and start making the interests of frontline communities, public lands and the climate a much higher priority.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPublic Citizen\u0026#039;s report highlights a study commissioned by former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s Department of Energy that \u0022claimed, preposterously, that consumers would benefit\u0022 from U.S. gas exports \u0022due to their natural gas industry stock market investments,\u0022 just one example of the promised benefits of ending the export ban.\r\n\r\n\u0022The study failed to mention that few low-income people own any stock, let alone shares of natural gas exporters,\u0022 the report adds.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not in the public interest to justify exports overseas that result in increased energy poverty and energy insecurity for tens of millions.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn 2022, amid global energy market chaos spurred by Russia\u0026#039;s assault on Ukraine, U.S. crude oil exports have surged, with roughly 29% of production going overseas in the first half of the year, according to Public Citizen\u0026#039;s analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).\r\n\r\n\u0022That is more than double the 12% exported in 2017 and quadruple the 7% exported in 2016, the first full year of unrestricted crude oil exports,\u0022 the report notes. \u0022Unprecedented exports of natural gas contribute directly to soaring U.S. natural gas prices, tying the prices families in the U.S. pay for heating their homes to global calamities.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Public Citizen points out, data indicates that heating costs for U.S. households using natural gas will be around 28% higher compared to last year. The residential price of electricity is also projected to rise by 7.5%.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fossil fuel industry has hailed the twin booms in oil and natural gas exports, claiming that they will be a boon to American consumers and national security,\u0022 the report continues. \u0022But the economic instability and damage to local communities and the planet created by this rapid export expansion are only now becoming clear.\u0022\r\n\r\nTyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen\u0026#039;s Energy Program, said in a statement that \u0022the consequence of America becoming the largest fossil fuel\u0026nbsp; exporter in the world has upended domestic energy markets, and exposes U.S. households to punishing energy burdens.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not in the public interest to justify exports overseas that result in increased energy poverty and energy insecurity for tens of millions of Americans,\u0022 said Slocum.\r\n\r\nThe destructive impacts of surging oil and gas exports hardly come as a surprise to Slocum, who warned Congress during July 2015 congressional testimony that lifting the longstanding export ban would \u0022result in higher gasoline prices for U.S. motorists and small businesses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPublic Citizen\u0026#039;s report was published as U.S. gas prices are ticking up again ahead of the winter season following Saudi-led OPEC\u0026#039;s decision to slash oil production by two million barrels a day starting in November.\r\n\r\nGreen groups argued that the U.S. should respond to OPEC\u0026#039;s move by reinstating the ban on oil exports, but the Biden administration has yet to do so as the fossil fuel industry lobbies against the proposal.\r\n\r\nShort of reviving the export ban, Public Citizen on Monday called on the Biden administration and Congress to impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas producers and exporters, \u0022subject crude oil exports to regulatory oversight,\u0022 and block the approval of any new liquefied natural gas export terminals.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the long run, we must as a planet wean ourselves from our dangerous dependence on fossil fuels that have sowed turmoil and chaos, as has been so evident during this tumultuous year,\u0022 the report states. \u0022Lawmakers and the Biden administration must be skeptical about industry-supported policies that further a massive expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure and put industry profits over people.\u0022