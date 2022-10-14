Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Nuclear protest

A protester holds a sign reading, "Nuclear weapons are a war against the future" at a demonstration in New York City on November 23, 2021. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Protests in 40+ US Cities Demand Deescalation as Poll Shows Surging Fear of Nuclear War

"Anyone paying attention should be worried about the rising dangers of nuclear war, but what we really need is action," said one organizer.

Julia Conley

As new polling showed this week that Americans' fear of nuclear war has steadily grown since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, anti-nuclear campaigners on Friday called on federal lawmakers to take action to mitigate those fears and ensure the U.S. is doing all it can to deescalate tensions with other nuclear powers.

Anti-war groups including Peace Action and RootsAction organized picket lines at the offices of U.S. senators and representatives in more than 40 cities across 20 states, calling on lawmakers to push for a ceasefire in Ukraine, the revival of anti-nuclear treaties the U.S. has exited in recent years, and other legislative actions to prevent nuclear catastrophe.

"Anyone paying attention should be worried about the rising dangers of nuclear war, but what we really need is action," Normon Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction, told Common Dreams. "Picket lines at so many congressional offices across the country convey that more and more constituents are fed up with the timidity of elected officials, who've refused to acknowledge the extent of the current grave dangers of nuclear war, much less speak out and take action to mitigate those dangers."

The most recent polling released by Reuters/Ipsos on Monday showed that 58% of Americans fear the U.S. is headed toward nuclear war.

The level of fear regarding a nuclear conflict is lower than it was in February and March 2022, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. But experts said Friday the polling shows sustained fear about nuclear weapons that has been rare in the United States.

"The level of anxiety is something that I haven't seen since the Cuban missile crisis," Peter Kuznick, a history professor and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, told The Hill. "And that was short-lived. This has gone on for months now."

Chris Jackson, senior vice president of Ipsos, told The Hill that he didn't "recall any time in the last 20 years where we've seen this sort of level of concern about the potential for nuclear apocalypse."

Putin threatened the use of nuclear weapons last month, saying the U.S. set "a precedent" for using them when it dropped two atomic bombs on Japan in 1945 and adding that he would use "all available means" to defend Russia.

The New York Times reported this week that "senior American officials say they have seen no evidence that Mr. Putin is moving any of his nuclear assets," but that they are also "far more concerned than they were at the start of the [Ukraine] conflict about the possibility of Mr. Putin deploying tactical nuclear weapons."

Campaigners at "Defuse Nuclear Action" picket lines on Friday called on members of Congress to allay those concerns by:

  • Adopting a "no first use" policy regarding nuclear weapons, to restrict when the president of the United States can consider a nuclear strike and signal that the weapons are for deterrence rather than the fighting of wears;
  • Pushing for the U.S. to reenter the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, which it withdrew from in 2002, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, which it left in in 2019;
  • Passing H.R. 1185, which calls on the president "to embrace the goals and provisions of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and make nuclear disarmament the centerpiece of U.S. national security policy;"
  • Redirecting military spending, which makes up half the country's discretionary budget, to ensure Americans have "adequate healthcare, education, housing, and other basic needs" and that the U.S. is taking far-reaching climate action; and
  • Pushing the Biden administration to take nuclear weapons off "hair-trigger alert," which enables their rapid launch and "increases the chance of a launch in response to a false alarm," according to Defuse Nuclear War organizers.

"We're sick of members of Congress acting like spectators instead of initiating measures that the U.S. government could take to reduce the terribly real risks of global annihilation," Solomon told Common Dreams. "The absurdly muted response from members of Congress is intolerable—and it's time to publicly hold their feet to fire."

The power held by President Joe Biden, Putin, and the leaders of the world's other seven nuclear powers is "unacceptable," wrote Kevin Martin, president of Peace Action, in a column on Thursday.

"However," he added, "the current crisis brings with it the opportunity to re-engage on nuclear disarmament issues at the grassroots level in order to show our government it needs to get serious about reducing, not exacerbating, the nuclear threat."

In addition to Friday's pickets, campaigners are organizing a Day of Action on Sunday, with supporters holding demonstrations, handing out fliers, and prominently displaying banners calling for a deescalation of the nuclear threat.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Nuclear protest

Protests in 40+ US Cities Demand Deescalation as Poll Shows Surging Fear of Nuclear War

"Anyone paying attention should be worried about the rising dangers of nuclear war, but what we really need is action," said one organizer.

Julia Conley ·

A customer shops in a Kroger grocery store on July 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Sanders Says Biden Admin 'Must Reject' Merger of Kroger and Albertsons

"At a time when food prices are soaring as a result of corporate greed, it would be an absolute disaster to allow Kroger... to merge with Albertsons," said the Vermont progressive.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions bankers during a Senate hearing

With Most Dems Silent, Warren Slams Fed for Pushing US Toward Painful Recession

"Throwing Americans out of work with a recession is not the solution to fight inflation," wrote Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Ron Johnson appears at the U.S. Capitol

Ron Johnson Booed and Laughed At in Debate With Progressive Challenger

"Trump Republicans like Johnson are good at just two things: restricting freedoms, and raking in millions of dollars for himself and his donors at the expense of working families," one critic said after the U.S. Senate debate.

Jake Johnson ·

IMF World Bank bike protest

'Cancel the Debt': Climate Protests Disrupt World Bank Summit

"The Global South must urgently adapt to the climate emergency so that it can protect its people from a crisis they did nothing to cause," said Extinction Rebellion. "But it can't do this while it remains heavily indebted."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. DeJoy Faces Outrage Over New Postal Service Price Hikes
  2. 'Straight Up Fraud': Data Confirms Private Insurers Use Medicare Advantage to Steal Billions
  3. 'Enough Is Enough': Top Senate Democrat Vows to Block All Future Arms Sales to Saudis
  4. 'A Huge Deal': Major Rail Union Rejects White House-Brokered Contract Proposal
  5. The GOP Is a Cultish, Destructive Fascist Organization—Not a Legitimate Political Party
  6. Social Security 'In Grave Danger' If GOP Retakes Congress, Advocates Warn
  7. Top Fed Official Says Corporate Price Hikes Are Fueling Inflation
  8. American Billionaires Show US Is #1 in Creating Grotesque Inequality
  9. Acquittal of Activists Who Saved Dying Piglets From Smithfield Sets 'Right to Rescue' Precedent
  10. House Dems Slam 'Economically Catastrophic' GOP Ploy to Gut Social Security and Medicare
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.