Cortez Masto's October Surprise? Support From GOP Challenger Adam Laxalt's Family

\u0022As a proud Nevada family, we are honored to endorse Catherine Cortez Masto for the prestigious national role of U.S. senator for Nevada.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Her entire career demonstrates years of bold actions that she has taken as an authentic advocate of Nevada.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s the final line of a three-page letter signed by 14 relatives of Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, who is challenging Cortez Masto, the first-term Democratic incumbent. The document was first reported Wednesday by The Nevada Independent.\r\n\r\nThe endorsement comes as Laxalt and Cortez Masto are locked in what some pollsters and reporters consider the tightest U.S. Senate race—one that will help determine which party controls the chamber for the final two years of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s first term.\r\n\r\nThe contest has highlighted a debate raging among Democrats about the effectiveness of strongly focusing on abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade and not paying enough attention to the broader economic struggles of working-class voters.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Laxalt family letter—which does not mention the GOP candidate by name—praises Cortez Masto on multiple fronts while stressing that she \u0022clearly identifies with the world of the Nevada worker.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022From a young age, Catherine grew up understanding the daily realities of dogged hard work. Like us, the backdrop of an immigrant experience was always within a very close reach,\u0022 the letter states, noting her journey from public education to law school.\r\n\r\n\u0022Catherine also understands what it means to be a fighter—especially when it comes to her home state of Nevada. Her years of public service are evidence of this,\u0022 the letter continues, recalling her time as state attorney general, a position Laxalt also later held.\r\n\r\nThe Laxalt family wrote that \u0022as our U.S. senator, she has fought for Nevada families by working to bring down the high costs of prescriptions. She has even gone to battle in holding oil companies accountable for price-gouging Nevada citizens at the gas pump. Catherine has expertly defended her Nevada constituents.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Catherine\u0026#039;s unwavering support of the rights of Nevada women is historic,\u0022 the family asserted, acknowledging rights that are now \u0022horrifically in peril.\u0022 They also noted the Democrat\u0026#039;s dedication to Nevada industries and lands.\r\n\r\n\u0022In closing, we are proud to support our fellow Nevadan Catherine Cortez Masto for reelection to the United States Senate,\u0022 they wrote. \u0022Her entire career is not a simple \u0026#039;sound bite\u0026#039; that merely speaks of supporting Nevada. Rather, her entire career demonstrates years of bold actions that she has taken as an authentic advocate of Nevada.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new letter, as The Recount and MSNBC pointed out, is part of a trend:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2014, seven of Laxalt\u0026#039;s family members endorsed Democrat Ross Miller, writing in the Las Vegas Sun that he was \u0022the most qualified candidate to be our state\u0026#039;s attorney general.\u0022\r\n\r\nLaxalt won the AG contest but lost a 2018 race for governor. During that campaign, a dozen of his relatives wrote for the Reno Gazette Journal that \u0022we… feel compelled to protect our family name from being leveraged and exploited\u0022 by the GOP candidate—a move that prompted 22 other family members to publicly respond and defend his candidacy in the same newspaper.\r\n\r\nThough he was raised by a single mother, Michelle Laxalt, it was revealed in 2013 that Adam Laxalt is the son of Pete Domenici, a Republican who served in the U.S. Senate alongside her father, Paul Laxalt—who was a GOP governor of Nevada before being elected to Congress.\r\n\r\nIn response to his relatives\u0026#039; latest rejection of his political ambitions, Adam Laxalt tweeted Wednesday that \u0022it\u0026#039;s not surprising that once again a handful of family members and spouses, half of whom do not live in Nevada, and most of whom are Democrats, are supporting a Democrat.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They think that Nevada and our country are heading in the right direction. I believe Nevadans don\u0026#039;t agree with the Biden/Masto agenda of high gas prices, soaring inflation, rising crime, and an open border,\u0022 he added. \u0022I look forward to representing Nevadans in the U.S. Senate in January.\u0022\r\n\r\nCortez Masto, meanwhile, welcomed the support of her opponent\u0026#039;s relatives.\r\n\r\n\u0022As a third-generation Nevadan and your senator, I\u0026#039;m committed to fighting for every single family in our state,\u0022 she said Thursday. \u0022I\u0026#039;m proud to have the endorsement of the Laxalt family in this race.\u0022