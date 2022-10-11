Sotomayor Leads Dissent as SCOTUS Refuses to Take Up Death Penalty Case

The right-wing majority of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday voted not to take up the case of Andre Thomas, a death row inmate in Texas, despite evidence that the jury that convicted him of murder in 2005 included jurors who were racist.\r\n\r\nThe vote was 6-3, with liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissenting.\r\n\r\n\u0022Thomas\u0026#039; case undermines principles this court has repeatedly and forcefully protected: the right to an impartial jury, and the recognition that overt racial bias in the criminal justice system must be eradicated.\u0022\r\n\r\nThomas, who is Black and was diagnosed as having schizophrenia after his arrest, was convicted of murdering his wife, their son, and his wife\u0026#039;s daughter in 2004. Thomas\u0026#039; wife was white and their child was biracial.\r\n\r\nThree of the jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage before they were named members of the all-white jury, which Thomas\u0026#039; attorney, Sherrilyn Ifill of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said in court filings violated the defendant\u0026#039;s right to an impartial jury of his peers.\r\n\r\n\u0022Thomas\u0026#039; case undermines principles this court has repeatedly and forcefully protected: the right to an impartial jury, and the recognition that overt racial bias in the criminal justice system must be eradicated,\u0022 Ifill said in a court filing.\r\n\r\nOne of the jurors said in a questionnaire that they believed interracial marriage is \u0022harmful for the children involved because they do not have a specific race to belong to,\u0022 while another said people should \u0022stay with [their] Blood Line.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Slate journalist Mark Joseph Stern wrote on social media, state prosecutors at times appeared to be seeking out jurors with racist views.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe lawyers representing Thomas in the original case did not object to the three jurors.\r\n\r\nIfill called Tuesday\u0026#039;s ruling \u0022very disappointing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, argued in court filings that all the jurors had been questioned about racial bias and claimed it had been determined that the jury could render an unbiased verdict.\r\n\r\nIn her dissenting opinion on Tuesday, Sotomayor said Thomas\u0026#039; \u0022conviction and death sentence clearly violate the constitutional right to the effective assistance of counsel.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No jury deciding whether to recommend a death sentence should be tainted by potential racial biases that could infect its deliberations or decision, particularly where the case involved an interracial crime,\u0022 said Sotomayor.\r\n\r\n\u0022The errors in this case render Thomas\u0026#039; death sentence not only unreliable, but unconstitutional,\u0022 the justice added. \u0022I would not permit the state to execute Andre Thomas in light of the ineffective assistance that he received.\u0022