Drawing Thousands at Rallies Across PA, Fetterman Says Oz Makes Time Only for Fundraisers

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Monday accused his Republican opponent in the state\u0026#039;s U.S. Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, of focusing more on attending out-of-state high-dollar fundraisers in the last weeks of the campaign than interacting with voters, pointing out that Fetterman has drawn large crowds in politically diverse communities across the state.\r\n\r\nAs the Democratic lieutenant governor addressed more than 1,230 people in Bucks County on Sunday, Oz posted several images of himself with a small group of people in Philadelphia, saying he\u0026#039;d drawn \u0022so much energy\u0022 in the city.\r\n\r\nSince Fetterman\u0026#039;s rally in Montgomery County one month ago, where the Democrat spoke to more than 3,000 people, Oz \u0022hasn\u0026#039;t held a single public event with a large crowd,\u0022 Fetterman\u0026#039;s campaign said Monday.\r\n\r\nInstead, the celebrity doctor flew to California for a fundraiser last Thursday, where tickets cost $5,000 each. Fetterman rebuked Oz for giving a speech at the event while standing in front of a car that once belonged to Adolf Hitler.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFetterman\u0026#039;s campaign also noted that he has recently drawn crowds of 1,043 in Scranton on September 17; 1,025 in Bethlehem on September 24; more than 600 \u0022in the pouring rain in Pittsburgh\u0022 on October 1; and 838 in heavily Republican York County on Saturday.\r\n\r\nIn addition to Oz\u0026#039;s recent fundraiser in California, Fetterman noted the Republican held a \u0022small event\u0022 in Franklin County late last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022Let\u0026#039;s face it. Oz is scared to hold events because his team knows no one will show up,\u0022 said Fetterman\u0026#039;s campaign manager, Brendan McPhillips. \u0022Pennsylvanians have no idea where this guy has been or what he\u0026#039;s been doing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Pennsylvanians don\u0026#039;t want to replace one no-show, deeply unpopular senator who refuses to speak with regular people with another,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nAt his rally in Bucks County on Sunday, Fetterman urged Pennsylvanians to make him the Democratic Party\u0026#039;s \u002251st vote to get stuff done for Pennsylvania.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;ll fight to eliminate the filibuster to raise the minimum wage, pass the PRO Act and protect the union way of life, codify Roe v. Wade, and protect marriage equality,\u0022 Fetterman said.\r\n\r\nFetterman is leading Oz in the key battleground state by an average of 3.7 percentage points in the most recent polls.