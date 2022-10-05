Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister speaks during a press conference

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during a press conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria on October 5, 2022. (Photo: Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images)

US Should Respond to OPEC by Reinstating Oil Export Ban, Says Green Group

"It is no surprise that the international oil cartel is seeking to maintain high prices," said a campaigner with Food & Water Watch. "Political leaders here at home must understand that the solution is not to increase drilling."

Jake Johnson

The Biden administration and Congress faced new pressure Wednesday to reinstate a ban on U.S. gasoline exports after the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to slash oil production by two million barrels a day to boost prices, a move that drew outrage from the White House and some congressional Democrats.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said in a statement that President Joe Biden is "disappointed" by OPEC's decision and will consider "tools and authorities to reduce OPEC's control over energy prices."

"Corporations are exporting record quantities of gasoline, and making record-setting profits as a result."

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that "White House officials have asked the U.S. Energy Department to analyze the possible impacts of a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products, an indication that the controversial idea is gaining traction in some parts of the Biden administration" as gas prices begin to tick back up after months of steady declines.

Mitch Jones, managing director of policy at Food & Water Watch, argued in a statement Wednesday that the Biden administration and Congress should push ahead with an export ban as oil giants that are profiting off global energy market chaos launch a fresh lobbying campaign against the proposal.

"It is no surprise that the international oil cartel is seeking to maintain high prices," Jones said of OPEC. "Political leaders here at home must understand that the solution is not to increase drilling. Corporations are exporting record quantities of gasoline, and making record-setting profits as a result. Their greed hurts working families still grappling with high inflation and rising utility bills."

"It's time to take real action to rein in this outrageous corporate profiteering," Jones added. "That should start with Congress passing a ban on gasoline exports."

The U.S. had a crude oil export ban in place for 40 years before congressional Republicans and then-President Barack Obama lifted the ban in 2015.

An analysis released last December estimated that U.S. crude exports rose nearly 600% in the five years after the ban was repealed.

Related Content

Rail cars carrying crude oil are seen on April 24, 2020 near Odessa, Texas.

Since Congress Lifted Crude Export Ban in 2015, US Has Dropped 'Climate Bomb' on World

Kenny Stancil

Food & Water Watch noted Wednesday that "in the first half of this year, the U.S. exported 11% more gasoline than last year as companies sought higher profit margins."

Proponents, including some Democratic lawmakers, argue an export ban would help push U.S. gas prices down, given the crucial role that surging exports have played in driving up costs this year.

Public Citizen observed earlier this year that the 2015 law that lifted the U.S. export ban contains a provision allowing the president to unilaterally "impose export licensing requirements or other restrictions on the export of crude oil from the United States for a period of not more than one year, if the president declares a national emergency."

"Record oil and natural gas exports have realigned the U.S. fossil fuel industry to prioritize maximizing profit for international markets, turning them away from serving the American consumer or providing energy independence," Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's energy program, said in a June statement.

"They cannot be relied upon to deliver affordable energy," Slocum added, "as their calls to expand production will only fuel exports and drive domestic prices higher."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
starving yemeni baby

Peace Groups Push US to Use 'All Points of Leverage' to End Saudi Blockade of Yemen

"The Biden administration must take urgent action to compel Saudi Arabia to completely lift this blockade as a humanitarian act, for the sake of millions of Yemenis in desperate need."

Jessica Corbett ·

This photograph, taken by a freelancer recently terminated by The New York Times, shows a paramedic attending to a woman injured by Israeli forces during a protest along the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on April 1, 2018.

Freelance Photographer Says He Was Fired by NYT Over Support for Palestinian Resistance

"What is taking place is a systematic effort to distort the image of Palestinian journalists as being incapable of trustworthiness and integrity, simply because we cover the human rights violations that the Palestinian people undergo on a daily basis at hands of the Israeli army."

Kenny Stancil ·

Mahsa Amini protest

'Cruel Disregard for Life': Rights Groups Condemn Iran's Deadly Attacks on Protesters

Human Rights Watch documented lethal repression by government forces against protesters "in largely peaceful and often crowded settings, altogether killing and injuring hundreds."

Brett Wilkins ·

Pumpjack in Permian Basin

Permian Basin Leaking 14 Times More Methane Than EPA Estimates: Study

"Applying this estimate to all gas gathering pipelines nationwide for illustrative purposes would increase the EPA inventory estimate for the entire natural gas system by 27%," noted co-authors of a new study.

Julia Conley ·

Union members demonstrate outside the home of Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), one of three holdouts in the Senate Democratic Caucus who has yet to co-sponsor the PRO Act, in Alexandria, Virginia on May 5, 2021.

Coalition Representing 24 Million Workers Demands Senate Vote on PRO Act Before Midterms

"Passing the Protecting the Right to Organize Act would level the playing field for these workers, and show people which side the Senate Democrats are on," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.