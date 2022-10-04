The Onion Files 'Masterfully Written' Amicus Brief in Support of Jailed Parodist

The satirical newspaper The Onion on Monday filed an amicus brief mixing humor with legal arguments in support of an Ohio man who was briefly jailed over a parody Facebook page mocking his local police department.\r\n\r\n\u0022Americans can be put in jail for poking fun at the government? This was a surprise to America\u0026#039;s Finest News Source.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe filing says The Onion—\u0022the world\u0026#039;s leading news publication\u0022—submitted the brief \u0022to protect its continued ability to create fiction that may ultimately merge into reality. As the globe\u0026#039;s premier parodists, The Onion\u0026#039;s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn 2016, police in Parma, Ohio arrested and jailed Anthony Novak after he created a Facebook page resembling the local police department\u0026#039;s own page on the social network.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Associated Press, Novak\u0026#039;s posts included a hiring announcement \u0022strongly encouraging minorities to not apply\u0022 and a fake event where any convicted pedophile could be \u0022removed from the sex offender registry and accepted as an honorary police officer.\u0022\r\n\r\nNovak was charged with one felony count of disrupting public services but was acquitted at trial. He subsequently sued, alleging violations of his constitutional rights. However, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed Novak\u0026#039;s suit by granting Parma police officers qualified immunity, a legal doctrine broadly shielding cops and other government officials from civil lawsuits.\r\n\r\n\u0022Americans can be put in jail for poking fun at the government? This was a surprise to America\u0026#039;s Finest News Source and an uncomfortable learning experience for its editorial team,\u0022 the brief states. \u0022Indeed, \u0026#039;Ohio Police Officers Arrest, Prosecute Man Who Made Fun of Them on Facebook\u0026#039; might sound like a headline ripped from the front pages of The Onion—albeit one that\u0026#039;s considerably less amusing because its subjects are real.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The 6th Circuit\u0026#039;s ruling imperils an ancient form of discourse,\u0022 the brief asserts. \u0022The court\u0026#039;s decision suggests that parodists are in the clear only if they pop the balloon in advance by warning their audience that their parody is not true.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But some forms of comedy don\u0026#039;t work unless the comedian is able to tell the joke with a straight face,\u0022 the document continues. \u0022Parody is the quintessential example. Parodists intentionally inhabit the rhetorical form of their target in order to exaggerate or implode it—and by doing so demonstrate the target\u0026#039;s illogic or absurdity.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe brief argues:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tParody functions by tricking people into thinking that it\u0026#039;s real;\r\n\tBecause parody mimics the \u0022real thing,\u0022 it has the unique capacity to criticize the real thing;\r\n\tA reasonable reader does not need a disclaimer to know that parody is parody; and\r\n\tIt should be obvious that parodists cannot be prosecuted for telling a joke with a straight face.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The Onion cannot stand idly by in the face of a ruling that threatens to disembowel a form of rhetoric that has existed for millennia, that is particularly potent in the realm of political debate, and that, purely incidentally, forms the basis of The Onion\u0026#039;s writers\u0026#039; paychecks,\u0022 the filing asserts.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Onion intends to continue its socially valuable role bringing the disinfectant of sunlight into the halls of power,\u0022 the brief adds. \u0022And it would vastly prefer that sunlight not to be measured out to its writers in 15-minute increments in an exercise yard.\u0022