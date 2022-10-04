Climate Coalition Pushes Social Media CEOs to End Planet-Killing Disinformation

A coalition of more than a dozen environmental and tech organizations demanded Tuesday that Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other social media giants take immediate steps to combat the flood of climate disinformation on their platforms, warning the proliferation of such lies \u0022undermines governments\u0026#039; ability to efficiently and effectively respond\u0022 to the global emergency.\r\n\r\nIn a letter to the CEOs of Facebook, TikTok, Google, Twitter, and Pinterest, 14 climate groups noted that the esteemed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has \u0022named climate disinformation as a threat to the world\u0026#039;s ability to effectively address\u0022 the planetary crisis, which is fueling deadly extreme weather events across the globe.\r\n\r\n\u0022Social media companies bear responsibility for their role in amplifying and perpetuating climate disinformation.\u0022\r\n\r\nArguing that \u0022social media companies bear responsibility for their role in amplifying and perpetuating climate disinformation,\u0022 the letter calls on social media executives to \u0022fulfill obligations set forth in\u0022 the European Union\u0026#039;s recently approved Digital Services Act, a law aimed at reining in Big Tech\u0026#039;s power and requiring social media platforms to mitigate the spread of disinformation.\r\n\r\nSigned by 350.org, Accountable Tech, Friends of the Earth, and other prominent environmental groups, the new letter urges social media CEOs to \u0022commit to including climate disinformation as a separately-acknowledged category in its reporting and content moderation policies in and outside of the E.U.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022More specifically,\u0022 the letter continues, \u0022we urge platforms to commit to recognizing climate disinformation as a specific reason within the statement required under DSA Article 15(1), and include data on content moderation decisions related to climate disinformation as stated under Article 23.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter was sent a month ahead of the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a summit sponsored by leading plastic polluter Coca-Cola.\r\n\r\nThe role that social media giants and advertising firms have played in the dissemination of climate falsehoods has received growing attention on an international stage in recent weeks as research shows Facebook and other platforms are badly failing to live up to even their own limited content policies.\r\n\r\n\u0022Platforms owe it to their users and the planet to stop amplifying the climate disinformation that undermines our ability to combat the climate crisis,\u0022 the coalition wrote in its letter Tuesday.