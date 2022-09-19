Mass. Lawmaker Demands Federal Human Trafficking Probe Into DeSantis

Massachusetts state Rep. Dylan Fernandes said Sunday that he has made progress in his push for a federal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis\u0026#039; decision to send four dozen migrants to Martha\u0026#039;s Vineyard last week, sharing on social media that the U.S. attorney for his state is also calling for a probe.\r\n\r\nFernandes, a Democrat, called the Republican governor\u0026#039;s actions \u0022morally criminal\u0022 and warned, \u0022There are legal implications around fraud, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, and human trafficking.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe added that U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is also \u0022pushing for a response from the DOJ.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFernandes was among the local officials who sprang to action last week after two flights carrying nearly 50 migrants, mainly from Colombia and Venezuela, arrived unannounced at Martha\u0026#039;s Vineyard Airport.\r\n\r\n\u0022As soon as you start treating human beings as undesirable problems to dump on others, you are in very dangerous territory.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe planes had originated in Texas but it was quickly determined that DeSantis\u0026#039; office had arranged the flights as part of what a spokesperson called Florida\u0026#039;s \u0022transportation\u0022 program for migrants.\r\n\r\nDeSantis is one of several Republican governors who have sent refugees and immigrants to heavily Democratic states as they complain about Democrats\u0026#039; immigration policies.\r\n\r\nThe migrants who were sent to Martha\u0026#039;s Vineyard last week received a warm welcome from residents before being sent to a military base in Cape Cod to ensure they would have sufficient housing.\r\n\r\nThey reportedly boarded the flights in Texas under false pretenses, having been told that job prospects and housing were waiting for them at their destination, which they only learned was Martha\u0026#039;s Vineyard when they were mid-air.\r\n\r\nU.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) also called for a federal probe last week, and Boston-based organization Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is offering pro bono legal services to the migrants, wrote to Rollins and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey over the weekend.\r\n\r\n\u0022While we are working to protect our clients\u0026#039; rights in immigration proceedings and exploring remedies for civil rights violations, we also strongly believe that criminal laws were broken by the perpetrators of this stunt,\u0022 said the group.\r\n\r\nCritics, including some immigration attorneys, have said the transporting of the migrants—some of whom have told reporters that they were lured onto their flights by a woman named \u0022Perla,\u0022 who paid them $200 and demanded that they sign a liability waiver—amounts to \u0022kidnapping\u0022 and human trafficking.\r\n\r\nOn Monday, University of New England philosopher professor David Livingstone Smith cautioned against labeling the transport of misled migrants across the country as a \u0022political stunt\u0022 by Republicans.\r\n\r\nThat term diminishes the \u0022moral seriousness and the possible future implications of what they are doing,\u0022 Smith told The Guardian.\r\n\r\n\u0022In effect,\u0022 he added, \u0022DeSantis is intimating that this is an ethnic cleansing operation, that he will take these so-called undesirables and pick them up and dump them in the lands of [his] political enemies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Of course this is not genocide, but it is somewhat reminiscent of awful things that have happened in the past,\u0022 Smith said. \u0022As soon as you start treating human beings as undesirable problems to dump on others, you are in very dangerous territory.\u0022