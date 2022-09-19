Biden Rebuked for Claiming 'Pandemic Is Over' as Hundreds Die of Covid Each Day in US

President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s fresh assertion that \u0022the pandemic is over\u0022—a claim made as Covid-19 kills roughly 3,000 people each week in the U.S. alone—is being criticized by progressive commentators and medical experts who argue that such \u0022false declarations\u0022 undermine support for public health measures and bolster the GOP\u0026#039;s effort to nix funding for vaccines, tests, and treatments.\r\n\r\n\u0022We still have a problem with Covid,\u0022 Biden acknowledged in a \u002260 Minutes\u0022 interview aired on Sunday night. \u0022We\u0026#039;re still doing a lotta work on it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But the pandemic is over,\u0022 the president added. \u0022If you notice, no one\u0026#039;s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it\u0026#039;s changing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to artist and writer Artie Vierkant, it\u0026#039;s difficult to think of a clearer example of \u0022the sociological production of the end of the pandemic\u0022 than the exchange between Biden and CBS\u0026#039; Scott Pelley, which took place last week during Detroit\u0026#039;s first annual auto show since 2019.\r\n\r\nA right-wing judge appointed by former President Donald Trump struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation in April, but as MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan pointed out Sunday, another key reason why most Americans have foregone masks in nearly all settings is \u0022because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the pandemic is over.\u0022\r\n\r\nDr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, asked on social media, \u0022How do you convince Americans to get boosted again when the president declares the Covid pandemic \u0026#039;is over\u0026#039;?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S. already has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates among high-income countries, and booster uptake has been especially low. While pervasive right-wing anti-science campaigns are certainly to blame, so too is the nation\u0026#039;s deadly for-profit healthcare model as well as mixed messaging that downplays the pandemic.\r\n\r\nCoronavirus mortality in the U.S. has decreased substantially since early in Biden\u0026#039;s term when more than 3,000 people were dying every day. That decline is inseparable from the increased availability of vaccines, tests, and treatments made possible by robust government funding.\r\n\r\nBut roughly 400 people around the country continue to die from Covid-19 each day, tens of thousands are hospitalized, transmission remains high, and the White House is bracing for a potential surge in infections this fall—as money to address the ongoing crisis is drying up with no replenishments in sight.\r\n\r\n\u0022What\u0026#039;s ending here,\u0022 tweeted University of Washington medical anthropologist Nora Kenworthy, \u0022is political commitment and funding, not cases or deaths.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden has asked federal lawmakers to appropriate $22.4 billion to support the fight against Covid-19. However, the president\u0026#039;s \u0022apparently off-the-cuff remarks\u0022 about the end of the pandemic \u0022may complicate his administration\u0026#039;s so far unsuccessful efforts to secure additional funding from Congress for more coronavirus vaccines and treatments and to take other steps intended to combat the virus,\u0022 the Washington Post noted.\r\n\r\nAs the newspaper reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nRepublicans on Sunday night raised questions about why the administration would renew its ongoing public health emergency if the pandemic is over. That emergency declaration, which is set to expire next month, has allowed federal officials to pursue flexible solutions amid the crisis, including rapidly authorizing new covid treatments and keeping many Americans covered by Medicaid, the safety-net health program. The Urban Institute, a think tank that conducts economic and social policy research, has estimated that as many as 15.8 million Americans could lose Medicaid coverage after the government ends its emergency declaration.\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough Biden in February asked Congress to provide as much as $30 billion to tackle the pandemic at home and abroad, opposition from Republicans has prevented even much smaller packages from moving forward.\r\n\r\nGOP lawmakers want to repurpose aid allocated to states under the American Rescue Plan, demanding that no new relief money be approved until existing finances are completely depleted, and they are opposed to any amount of new spending aimed at bolstering international efforts to defeat Covid-19—a disease that has been made far deadlier by global vaccine apartheid.\r\n\r\nRepublicans\u0026#039; refusal to provide more funding—legitimated, perhaps inadvertently, by Biden\u0026#039;s recent comments—has resulted in what Adam Gaffney, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard University and a pulmonary and intensive care unit doctor, calls \u0022the rationing of Covid-care by ability to pay.\u0022\r\n\r\nGaffney first coined that phrase in March, when a federal health agency tapped to cover coronavirus testing and treatment for uninsured people in the U.S. ran out of money and stopped accepting claims, a move that has led to patients being charged $125 for a single PCR test.\r\n\r\nIn May, the White House announced that it is preparing to ration vaccines due to Senate Republicans\u0026#039; obstruction of new pandemic spending. In August, the Biden administration stopped buying monoclonal antibody treatments, transferring that responsibility to states and hospitals. And just over two weeks ago, it stopped mailing free at-home diagnostic tools \u0022because Congress hasn\u0026#039;t provided additional funding to replenish the nation\u0026#039;s stockpile of tests.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmid the GOP\u0026#039;s defunding of the pandemic response, the Biden administration began taking steps last month to completely halt its purchases of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments over the coming months. On top of higher prices and more expensive insurance coverage, shifting acquisition from the federal government to the commercial market threatens to leave millions of uninsured people in the lurch.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTahir Amin, an intellectual property lawyer and co-executive director of the Initiative for Medicines, Access, and Knowledge (I-MAK), has described this plan to privatize the procurement of jabs and therapeutics as a \u0022recipe for disaster, unless you are a pharmaceutical company or other profit center in the healthcare market.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the end of the pandemic \u0022is in sight,\u0022 with weekly deaths at their lowest level since March 2020. However, he continued, the coronavirus still poses an \u0022acute global emergency.\u0022 More than 1 million people worldwide died from Covid-19 during the first eight months of 2022, and the global death toll is now well over 15 million.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can see the finish line,\u0022 said Ghebreyesus, \u0022but now is the worst time to stop running.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S. is already home to more than 1 million of the world\u0026#039;s Covid-19 deaths. Experts have warned that a coronavirus surge this fall and winter could infect up to 100 million people nationwide, leading to a million hospitalizations and nearly 200,000 additional deaths in a worst-case scenario.\r\n\r\nA recent letter from the People\u0026#039;s CDC urges the White House and Congress \u0022to act to stop the unchecked spread of Covid-19, immediately,\u0022 by providing:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tFree access to N95-grade masks for all;\r\n\tFree access to PCR and rapid testing;\r\n\tRobust, universal, paid sick leave;\r\n\tMask mandates in public places, including schools, public transport, and medical facilities;\r\n\tFederal funding and guidance for ventilation and filtration updates, coupled with meaningful regulation;\r\n\tUniversal access to healthcare including continued Covid treatment and testing for uninsured people; and\r\n\tUpdated vaccines and universal access to them globally.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022You must choose a healthier, more equitable pandemic response,\u0022 the letter concludes. \u0022We all deserve better.\u0022