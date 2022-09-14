Sign up for our newsletter.

Herschel Walker

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia campaigns in front of a giant likeness of himself in Gwinnett, Georgia on September 9, 2022. (Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Georgia GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Says He's All In on Federal Abortion Ban

"The difference between me and my opponent couldn't be clearer," said Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Brett Wilkins

GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker on Wednesday reaffirmed his support for a national abortion ban, saying that he would vote for the policy if elected in November and if Republicans regain control of the upper chamber.

"This November, bodily autonomy is on the ballot."

In a statement reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker—the Heisman Trophy-winning former NFL superstar—called himself "a proud pro-life Christian" who "will always stand up for our unborn children."

Responding to Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) introduction Tuesday of a national 15-week abortion ban, Walker said that "I believe the issue should be decided at the state level, but I would support this policy."

It wasn't the first time Walker—who does not back exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or even to save the pregnant person's life—voiced support for a national abortion ban. In July, he told reporters that "there's not a national ban on abortion right now and I think that's a problem."

Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, and his campaign seized upon Walker's comments to draw a stark contrast between the candidates.

"Georgia voters will have a clear choice this fall between Rev. Warnock's record of fighting to protect a woman's right to make her own healthcare decisions and Herschel Walker, who wants to outlaw abortion, even in cases of rape, incest, or where the life of the mother is at risk, and who would support a national abortion ban in the Senate," Warnock communications director Meredith Brasher told the Journal-Constitution.

July polling by the paper revealed that 42% of Georgia voters are more likely to vote for a candidate who will protect abortion rights, while about 26% said they are motivated to elect candidates who want to limit reproductive rights, and about one-quarter said it made no difference to them.

Reacting to Graham's proposal, Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates tweeted Tuesday: "The Senate GOP introduced a NATIONAL abortion ban today. Having an anti-abortion extremist like Herschel Walker in the Senate will bring the GOP steps closer towards their goal. This November, bodily autonomy is on the ballot. Join the fight."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
