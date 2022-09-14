Georgia GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Says He's All In on Federal Abortion Ban

GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker on Wednesday reaffirmed his support for a national abortion ban, saying that he would vote for the policy if elected in November and if Republicans regain control of the upper chamber.\r\n\r\n\u0022This November, bodily autonomy is on the ballot.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker—the Heisman Trophy-winning former NFL superstar—called himself \u0022a proud pro-life Christian\u0022 who \u0022will always stand up for our unborn children.\u0022\r\n\r\nResponding to Sen. Lindsey Graham\u0026#039;s (R-S.C.) introduction Tuesday of a national 15-week abortion ban, Walker said that \u0022I believe the issue should be decided at the state level, but I would support this policy.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u0026#039;t the first time Walker—who does not back exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or even to save the pregnant person\u0026#039;s life—voiced support for a national abortion ban. In July, he told reporters that \u0022there\u0026#039;s not a national ban on abortion right now and I think that\u0026#039;s a problem.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, and his campaign seized upon Walker\u0026#039;s comments to draw a stark contrast between the candidates.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Georgia voters will have a clear choice this fall between Rev. Warnock\u0026#039;s record of fighting to protect a woman\u0026#039;s right to make her own healthcare decisions and Herschel Walker, who wants to outlaw abortion, even in cases of rape, incest, or where the life of the mother is at risk, and who would support a national abortion ban in the Senate,\u0022 Warnock communications director Meredith Brasher told the Journal-Constitution.\r\n\r\nJuly polling by the paper revealed that 42% of Georgia voters are more likely to vote for a candidate who will protect abortion rights, while about 26% said they are motivated to elect candidates who want to limit reproductive rights, and about one-quarter said it made no difference to them.\r\n\r\nReacting to Graham\u0026#039;s proposal, Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates tweeted Tuesday: \u0022The Senate GOP introduced a NATIONAL abortion ban today. Having an anti-abortion extremist like Herschel Walker in the Senate will bring the GOP steps closer towards their goal. This November, bodily autonomy is on the ballot. Join the fight.\u0022