'Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder': Founder Gives Away Patagonia to Save the Planet

Patagonia founder and \u0022reluctant billionaire\u0022 Yvon Chouinard just raised the bar for corporate action on the fossil fuel-driven planetary emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead of \u0026#039;going public,\u0026#039; you could say we\u0026#039;re \u0026#039;going purpose.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nThe 83-year-old, his wife Malinda, and their adult children, Fletcher and Claire, gave away the company, valued at about $3 billion. The rock climber-turned-businessman explained the decision in an interview published Wednesday by The New York Times, along with a letter on the outdoor clothing retailer\u0026#039;s website.\r\n\r\n\u0022While we\u0026#039;re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it\u0026#039;s not enough. We needed to find a way to put more money into fighting the crisis while keeping the company\u0026#039;s values intact,\u0022 Chouinard wrote. \u0022One option was to sell Patagonia and donate all the money. But we couldn\u0026#039;t be sure a new owner would maintain our values or keep our team of people around the world employed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Another path was to take the company public. What a disaster that would have been. Even public companies with good intentions are under too much pressure to create short-term gain at the expense of long-term vitality and responsibility,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Truth be told, there were no good options available. So, we created our own.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Times detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn August, the family irrevocably transferred all the company\u0026#039;s voting stock, equivalent to 2% of the overall shares, into a newly established entity known as the Patagonia Purpose Trust.\r\n\r\nThe trust, which will be overseen by members of the family and their closest advisers, is intended to ensure that Patagonia makes good on its commitment to run a socially responsible business and give away its profits. Because the Chouinards donated their shares to a trust, the family will pay about $17.5 million in taxes on the gift.\r\n\r\nThe Chouinards then donated the other 98% of Patagonia, its common shares, to a newly established nonprofit organization called the Holdfast Collective, which will now be the recipient of all the company\u0026#039;s profits and use the funds to combat climate change. Because the Holdfast Collective is a 501(c)(4), which allows it to make unlimited political contributions, the family received no tax benefit for its donation.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe newspaper noted that \u0022Patagonia has already donated $50 million to the Holdfast Collective, and expects to contribute another $100 million this year, making the new organization a major player in climate philanthropy.\u0022\r\n\r\nChouinard told the Times that \u0022I didn\u0026#039;t know what to do with the company because I didn\u0026#039;t ever want a company,\u0022 and called the plan an \u0022ideal solution\u0022 for his family.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t respect the stock market at all,\u0022 he explained. \u0022Once you\u0026#039;re public, you\u0026#039;ve lost control over the company, and you have to maximize profits for the shareholder, and then you become one of these irresponsible companies.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs he put it in the letter: \u0022Instead of \u0026#039;going public,\u0026#039; you could say we\u0026#039;re \u0026#039;going purpose.\u0026#039; Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we\u0026#039;ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIt was important to Chouinard\u0026#039;s children \u0022that they were not seen as the financial beneficiaries,\u0022 he told the Times. \u0022They really embody this notion that every billionaire is a policy failure.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I was in Forbes magazine listed as a billionaire, which really, really pissed me off,\u0022 he recalled. \u0022I don\u0026#039;t have $1 billion in the bank. I don\u0026#039;t drive Lexuses.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe family\u0026#039;s move was welcomed by climate action and conservation advocates.\r\n\r\n\u0022Wow,\u0022 tweeted Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn. \u0022Patagonia has long been an incredible ally in the fight for climate justice—they\u0026#039;ve offered their stores, funding, and advertising for mobilizations and more—but this takes it to a whole new level. Kudos to the entire team.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The world really can be different friends.\u0022\r\n\r\nMarine biologist and policy expert Ayana Elizabeth Johnson said she \u0022could not be more proud to serve on the board of directors\u0022 of Patagonia, and celebrated that \u0022as of now, Earth is our only shareholder—ALL profits, in perpetuity, will go to our mission to \u0026#039;save our home planet.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nChouinard suggested the innovative approach could inspire action from others in the business world.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn\u0026#039;t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,\u0022 he said. \u0022We are going to give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nSupporters agreed. Congresswoman Marie Newman (D-Ill.) simply tweeted: \u0022More please.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs poet Amanda Gorman pointed out Wednesday, \u0022The world really can be different friends.\u0022