In 'Despicable Show of Cruelty', Graham Dismisses Woman's Story of Nonviable Pregnancy

Sen. Lindsey Graham garnered condemnation from rights groups on Tuesday after brushing off a question from a woman who shared her personal story of a pregnancy that she found out was nonviable at 16 weeks, at a press conference where the South Carolina Republican proposed a nationwide 15-week abortion ban.\r\n\r\nAfter Graham announced plans to introduce his most restrictive pro-forced pregnancy bill ever—despite mounting evidence that voters strongly disapprove of abortion bans and the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s overturning of Roe v. Wade—a woman asked what he would say to someone \u0022who found out that their son had an anomaly that would make him incompatible with life at 16 weeks\u0022 of pregnancy.\r\n\r\n\u0022I had regular appointments, I did everything right,\u0022 said the woman. \u0022And at 16 weeks we found out that our son would likely not live. When he was born, he lived for eight days. He bled from every orifice of his body, but we were allowed to make that choice for him. You would be robbing that choice from those women. What do you say to someone like me?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLooking away from the woman, Graham replied that there \u0022will be exceptions for life of the mother and rape and incest,\u0022 and talked over her when she pointed out that his proposal does not include exceptions in the case of a fetus which has serious or life-threatening health issues.\r\n\r\n\u0022The developed world has said that at this stage in the pregnancy, the child feels pain and we\u0026#039;re saying we\u0026#039;re gonna join the rest of the world and not be like Iran,\u0022 Graham said.\r\n\r\nHealthcare advocate Kendall Brown called the senator\u0026#039;s response \u0022a metaphor for the Republican Party.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe senator did not point to any research stating that a fetus can feel pain at 15 weeks of pregnancy. In recent years, Republican lawmakers who have pushed \u0022fetal pain\u0022 abortion bans have proposed bills that would prohibit abortion care after 20 weeks of pregnancy.\r\n\r\nAs The New York Times reported in 2013, \u0022Most scientists who have expressed views on the issue have said they believe that if fetuses can feel pain, the neurological wiring is not in place until later, after the time when nearly all abortions occur.\u0022\r\n\r\nGraham also did not explain his claim that \u0022the developed world\u0022 has banned abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Netherlands and Canada permit abortion before a fetus is considered viable outside the womb, which doctors say is at 24 weeks of gestation. Sweden permits abortion until 18 weeks and Iceland until 22 weeks. The only country Graham mentioned by name, Iran, severely restricts abortion care as the Republican Party plans to.\r\n\r\nReproductive justice group Reproaction accused Graham of a \u0022despicable show of cruelty\u0022 to the woman who attended his press conference and said his comments on international abortion laws were \u0022a racist dogwhistle.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Like all the propaganda he\u0026#039;s spewed today, it\u0026#039;s meant to harm and punish,\u0022 said the group. \u0022We can\u0026#039;t let people fall for it. We can\u0026#039;t let this cruelty stand.\u0022