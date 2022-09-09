Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

filming police

A man records police officers with his phone as demonstrators protest the police murder of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo: ason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'Huge Win' for Civil Liberties as Judge Blocks Arizona Law Limiting Filming of Police

"We have a First Amendment right to film the police," said the ACLU, "and we will use it."

Brett Wilkins

Civil libertarians on Friday applauded as a federal judge blocked enforcement of an Arizona law restricting how people can film police officers after agreeing that the legislation is unconstitutional.

"Recording law enforcement interactions is one of the best tools to hold police accountable."

U.S. District Judge John Tuchi granted a preliminary injunction sought by the ACLU of Arizona and media outlets on the grounds that H.B. 2319 violates their First Amendment rights.

The law—which was passed by Arizona's Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey in July—outlaws recording police at a distance of closer than eight feet if the officer verbally objects. It also empowers police officers to order people to stop filming them on private property, even if the property owner consents to the recording. 

"Today's ruling is an incredible win for our First Amendment rights and will allow Arizonans to continue to hold police accountable," ACLU of Arizona staff attorney K.M. Bell said in a statement.

"At a time when recording law enforcement interactions is one of the best tools to hold police accountable, we should be working to protect this vital right—not undermine it," they added. "H.B. 2319 is a blatant attempt to prohibit people from exercising their constitutional right to record police in public and we're glad to see the court take action to stop it from going into effect."

The national ACLU said: "We have a First Amendment right to film police—and we will use it."

H.B. 2319 comes at a time when citizens are increasingly empowered by the ability to record and broadcast footage of officer misconduct that is sometimes used to bring perpetrators to justice. Video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for over eight minutes was a key piece of evidence used to secure a murder conviction in the case.

The police department in Phoenix, the nation's fifth-largest city, is currently under federal investigation not only for alleged excessive use of deadly force and racial discrimination but also for how it handles constitutionally protected protests and the journalists covering them.

None of the defendants in the ACLU-led lawsuit—Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich—opposed the injunction, according to the Phoenix New Times.

The paper reports:

So, Arizonans can still film police officers freely—for now. Tuchi set a September 16 deadline for anyone else to intervene in the suit.

While Brnovich, Mitchell, and Penzone have no interest in defending the law, Arizona lawmakers—or other agencies—might. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann [R-1] has said lawmakers are considering this.

Civil libertarians would then likely seek a permanent injunction to block the law once and for all.

"We'll respond accordingly," ACLU of Arizona staff attorney Benjamin Rundall told the New Times.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Dr. Mehmet Oz

OB-GYNs Warn of Abortion Threat Dr. Oz Poses in Latest Fetterman Ad

"Dr. Oz's far-right position tearing away the right to safe, legal abortion care puts him in the radical right wing of our politics and woefully out of step with Pennsylvania voters."

Julia Conley ·

filming police

'Huge Win' for Civil Liberties as Judge Blocks Arizona Law Limiting Filming of Police

"We have a First Amendment right to film the police," said the ACLU, "and we will use it."

Brett Wilkins ·

Analysis Shows 'Quiet Fleecing' of US Workers—Not 'Quiet Quitting'—Is the Real Problem

"Workers are more productive than ever, but their pay hasn't kept pace while top 1% wages have skyrocketed," says the Economic Policy Institute.

Kenny Stancil ·

iRobot vacuum cleaners on display at Target

Coalition Tells FTC to Curb Amazon 'Surveillance Empire' by Blocking Purchase of iRobot

"There is no more private space than the home. Yet with this acquisition, Amazon stands to gain access to extremely intimate acts in our most private spaces that are not available through other means, or to other competitors."

Jessica Corbett ·

Plan B and Aftera emergency contraceptives

Medical Associations Warn of 'Irreparable Harm' Without Clear Guidance on State Abortion Laws

"Without access to medications proven to be safe and effective, our patients' health is at risk," said the groups.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials
  2. Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech
  3. It's Time for Democrats to Take the Gloves Off and Ban Seditious Republicans From Congress
  4. 'Beyond Bleak': UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis
  5. 'Abhorrent and Anti-Democratic': Outrage as DNC Panel Blocks Vote on Dark Money Ban
  6. Rapidly Retreating Doomsday Glacier Clinging 'By Its Fingernails': Study
  7. 'Deeply Alarming': Files Seized From Trump Include Document on Foreign Nation's Nuclear Capacity
  8. In Fiery Floor Speech, Sanders Condemns Manchin's 'Dirty Side Deal'
  9. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
  10. 'Buckle Up, It's Going to Be a Rough Ride': Far-Right Liz Truss Named New UK Prime Minister
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.