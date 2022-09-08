'Listen to the Frontlines': DC Mobilization Demands Congress Stop Manchin's Dirty Deal

Hundreds of people descended on Washington, D.C. Thursday to lobby lawmakers and rally against a federal permit reform proposal—which would serve the fossil fuel industry that\u0026#039;s driving the global climate emergency.\r\n\r\nU.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) agreed to pass permit changes in exchange for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) voting for the Inflation Reduction Act—and Schumer made clear Wednesday that he intends to connect the reforms to a continuing resolution that must pass this month to avert a government shutdown.\r\n\r\n\u0022A half-century of environmental law and public participation in the decisions impacting their communities hang in the balance because Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin made a dirty deal behind closed doors that would sacrifice frontline communities from the Bronx and Brooklyn, to Appalachia, and throughout Indian Country,\u0022 said Anthony Karefa Rogers-Wright, director of environmental justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLeading up to the mobilization, \u0022No Sacrifice Zones: Appalachian Resistance Comes to D.C.,\u0022 Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Indigenous Environmental Network, told Common Dreams that the deal is \u0022a threat to our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The American public needs to be concerned that their voices are being cut out of the democratic process. That in and of itself is scary enough,\u0022 she said, arguing that no politician should be making deals like the one Manchin and Schumer struck to push through a flawed climate package.\r\n\r\nBraun—one of the speakers at a Thursday evening rally in D.C.—added in a statement that \u0022this dirty side deal is nothing short of a wholesale giveaway to the fossil fuel industry to the detriment of frontline communities, tribal nations, and Mother Earth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The world is on fire and negotiating the amount of fuel for those flames is not acceptable,\u0022 she declared.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nManchin has called for prioritizing projects of \u0022strategic national importance,\u0022 time restrictions on permit reviews, altering clean water rules, limiting court challenges, and boosting federal authority for some proposals.\r\n\r\n\u0022This deal will mute the voices of the pollution-overburdened, paying lip service to pleas for relief from petrochemical, pipeline, and LNG expansion, while allowing Big Oil and Gas to further inflict damage to their lives and health by their expansion, and the weakening of environmental laws and enforcement,\u0022 warned John Beard, CEO and founder of the Port Arthur Community Action Network.\r\n\r\n\u0022Here\u0026#039;s a solution: Pass the continuing resolution, devise a just and equitable climate-conscious permitting policy, and stop playing political games with people and the climate!\u0022 he suggested. \u0022We need a policy that goes beyond lip service; we need a policy that is equitable, that reflects environmental, social, and racial justice, that respects disparate and local impacts to affected communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need a policy that stops the sacrifice of millions of Americans to feed the oil/profit addiction that seeks gross profits in the so-called \u0026#039;public interest,\u0026#039;\u0022 he continued. \u0022We\u0026#039;ve had enough of deception, lies, and promises; we demand environmental and climate justice NOW! We refuse to be sacrificed any further.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nManchin has also specifically fought for finishing the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP)—though a leaked draft bill does not mention it. The fracked gas pipeline would run through his state and \u0022add tens of millions of tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution to the atmosphere every year for decades to come,\u0022 according to an Oil Change International report published Thursday.\r\n\r\nIn a floor speech Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke out against the MVP and argued that lawmakers need to \u0022have the courage to finally tell the fossil fuel industry that the future of this planet is more important than their short-term profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nSanders signaled that he would vote against the deal and noted that dozens of House Democrats are also signing on to a letter to oppose it.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome of the campaigners who came together for the D.C. mobilization—organized by the People vs. Fossil Fuels and Stop MVP coalitions—have long been focused on killing the incomplete pipeline.\r\n\r\n\u0022Here in Appalachia, on the frontlines of the Mountain Valley Pipeline fight, we stand united with all frontline communities that our politicians are too quick to deem sacrifice zones in exchange for their political gain and financial profit,\u0022 said Mountain Valley Watch coordinator Russell Chisholm.\r\n\r\n\u0022We demand Congress stop Manchin\u0026#039;s dirty pipeline deal,\u0022 he said, \u0022and embark upon a path of inclusive and bold climate action that centers our needs—for we are not only the most impacted by the climate crisis, we are communities that have been underestimated by the fossil fuel industry for decades—we know how to fight this extraction and come out with a livable, just future for all.\u0022