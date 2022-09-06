Chorus of Legal Experts Denounce Trump-Appointed Judge's Ruling on Seized Documents

Legal experts have thoroughly condemned U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon\u0026#039;s Monday decision to prevent the U.S. Department of Justice from using materials obtained during the FBI\u0026#039;s legally authorized search of former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s Mar-a-Lago home in its ongoing criminal investigation until a special master reviews the documents.\r\n\r\nCannon—appointed by Trump and confirmed by Senate Republicans after he lost the 2020 election—argued in her ruling that the DOJ should be \u0022temporarily enjoined\u0022 from examining the more than 11,000 government records seized last month, some of which were marked \u0022top secret,\u0022 while an as-yet-unnamed special master reviews them\u0026nbsp;for \u0022material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This court is giving special considerations to the former president that ordinary, everyday citizens do not receive.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs MSNBC\u0026#039;s Steve Benen wrote Tuesday, \u0022The idea that executive privilege is even at play in this case is genuinely weird.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At issue are documents that belong to the federal government, not to Trump,\u0022 Benen noted. \u0022What\u0026#039;s more, the former president is a private citizen with no executive authority, so he can\u0026#039;t exert power he doesn\u0026#039;t have to hold materials that aren\u0026#039;t his.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to New York University law professor Ryan Goodman: \u0022Judge Cannon had a reasonable path she could have taken—to appoint a special master to review documents for attorney-client privilege and allow the criminal investigation to continue otherwise. Instead, she chose a radical path.\u0022\r\n\r\nCannon\u0026#039;s order blocks federal prosecutors from analyzing the seized materials \u0022for criminal investigative purposes\u0022 even as it allows other government officials to keep scrutinizing them \u0022for purposes of intelligence classification and national security assessments.\u0022\r\n\r\nSeveral critics lambasted Cannon—a 41-year-old member of the arch-conservative Federalist Society who quickly established her reputation as a far-right jurist—on Twitter.\r\n\r\nUniversity of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck called Cannon\u0026#039;s ruling \u0022preposterous\u0022 and described Monday as \u0022a sad day\u0022 for the federal judiciary.\r\n\r\nAndrew Weissman, a law professor at New York University who previously spent 20 years with the Justice Department, characterized the ruling as \u0022nutty.\u0022 Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus of constitutional law at Harvard University, called it \u0022utterly lawless.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to former U.S. acting solicitor general Neal Katyal, \u0022This special master opinion is so bad it\u0026#039;s hard to know where to begin.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter detailing why he thinks Cannon\u0026#039;s legal reasoning—including her assertion that Trump desrves a special master because he is facing reputational harm—is \u0022terrible,\u0022 Katyal wrote that \u0022any of my first year law students would have written a better opinion.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs The New York Times reported Monday:\r\n\r\n\r\nRonald S. Sullivan Jr., a Harvard Law School professor, said anyone targeted by a search warrant fears reputational harm, but that does not mean they can get special masters appointed. He called Judge Cannon\u0026#039;s reasoning \u0022thin at best\u0022 and giving \u0022undue weight\u0022 to the fact that Mr. Trump is a former president.\r\n\r\n\u0022I find that deeply problematic,\u0022 he said, emphasizing that the criminal justice system was supposed to treat everyone equally. \u0022This court is giving special considerations to the former president that ordinary, everyday citizens do not receive.\u0022\r\n\r\nSamuel W. Buell, a Duke University law professor, agreed.\r\n\r\n\u0022To any lawyer with serious federal criminal court experience who is being honest, this ruling is laughably bad, and the written justification is even flimsier,\u0022 he wrote in an email. \u0022Donald Trump is getting something no one else ever gets in federal court, he\u0026#039;s getting it for no good reason, and it will not in the slightest reduce the ongoing howls that he is being persecuted, when he is being privileged.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Benen pointed out, \u0022Cannon said at the outset that she was inclined to give Team Trump what it wanted, but she thought it best to give the Justice Department an opportunity to make its case.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When prosecutors did exactly that in devastating fashion,\u0022 he added, \u0022the Trump-appointed judge ignored them and issued a ruling legal scholars are hard pressed to defend.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Slate opinion piece published Tuesday, Norman Eisen, former White House ethics czar during the Obama administration, and Fred Wertheimer, founder and president of Democracy 21, argued that Cannon\u0026#039;s order \u0022ignores the impossibility of returning these documents to Trump.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe pair explained:\r\n\r\n\r\nThere are more than 103 classified documents, including 18 designated as top secret—signifying that their mishandling risks exceptionally grave damage to national security. And that\u0026#039;s before factoring in other indicia of danger, like the recent revelation that investigators seized 48 empty folders with classified markings, which raises the question: Where are the documents? It is difficult to contemplate any basis for the return of even a single classified document under any circumstances—and certainly while the contents of these folders are unaccounted for.\r\n\r\nIndeed, Judge Cannon herself acknowledges the danger to national security posed by Trump\u0026#039;s request to the extent it would stop the Office of the Director of National Intelligence\u0026#039;s ongoing national security review. The order enjoins the government from further review and use of these documents for investigative purposes, not for purposes of intelligence classification and national security assessments. In this way, the order is inconsistent; carving out the national security assessment from the injunction undercuts the assumption that Trump may be entitled to the return of these documents, as well as the premise that the ongoing criminal investigation must be halted. How can we contemplate the possible return of documents that could cost the lives of American agents to someone who has already treated these records with such neglect?\r\n\r\nFurther, how can national security officials make determinations on how best to protect the nation if criminal investigators are enjoined from taking investigative steps that may also serve that very purpose? Indeed, some government officials would typically be part of both of these reviews—such as the attorney general himself. The order\u0026#039;s false dichotomy does not take account of those realities that are needed to protect us all.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The DOJ now faces a weighty decision regarding appeal,\u0022 wrote Eisen and Wertheimer. \u0022It might seem faster to simply get on with appointing a special master, particularly since we are now within the period before an election when the DOJ prefers to stay out of political matters. If the document review could be wrapped up within that time frame, perhaps the best approach for the DOJ is to allow the review to proceed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022On the other hand, there will undoubtedly be disagreements over particular documents that will then need to be referred by the special master for resolution by the judge, and those decisions could then be subject to appeal,\u0022 they added. \u0022Nobody knows how much time that review will require. And the DOJ may not be able to afford leaving this order\u0026#039;s precedent on the books, given its numerous analytical flaws.\u0022\r\n\r\nFurther complicating matters is that any appeal would be heard by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has a significant majority of Republican-appointed judges. Six of the court\u0026#039;s 11 active jurists were nominated by Trump alone.\r\n\r\nJessica Levinson, director of the Public Service Insitute at Loyola Law School, made the case for why the DOJ should appeal or file a motion for reconsideration.\r\n\r\n\u0022Cannon\u0026#039;s ruling will not just slow down the DOJ\u0026#039;s investigation for no valid reason, it is also so thin on analysis it threatens to set dangerous legal precedent,\u0022 Levinson wrote in an MSNBC opinion piece. \u0022It reads more like a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale than a judicial order.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This temporary halt may not sound like much of a problem, but delay is the name of the game when it comes to Trump\u0026#039;s litigation (read political) strategy,\u0022 Levinson continued. \u0022Let\u0026#039;s remember, the longer the case takes, the closer we are to the midterm elections and then the run-up to the presidential election. Trump is likely to declare his candidacy soon, if for no other reason than to give him and his base the ability to claim that the ongoing investigation is simply just [President Joe] Biden going after a political opponent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The legal question when it comes to Cannon\u0026#039;s ruling remains: Is it fair that someone who may have taken government documents whose disclosure would put us all at risk should be able to halt a criminal investigation based on an illusory claim of executive privilege, the DOJ\u0026#039;s lawful gathering of some personal documents, and the potential harm to his reputation?\u0022 she added. \u0022I think we know the answer to that.\u0022