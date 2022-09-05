Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Nuclear power plant in Ukraine

A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar, Ukraine on May 1, 2022. (Photo: Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Using Zaporizhzhia Power Plant as 'Nuclear Weapon'

One nonproliferation expert said "there is a high risk that an accident like that of the Fukushima disaster in Japan could occur" if shelling continues at Zaporizhzhia.

Julia Conley

Days after United Nations officials concluded on a long-awaited visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine that the Russian-occupied facility has been "violated," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday night that the Russian military is effectively using a "nuclear weapon" by continuing to control the plant.

Zaporizhzhia, which the Russians took over soon after invading Ukraine on February 24, is the largest power plant in Europe, and Zelenskyy compared the occupation to the Russians occupying "six Chernobyls," referring to the deadliest nuclear disaster in history.

"It means the biggest danger in Europe," Zelenskyy told "World News Tonight" on ABC Sunday evening. "So, they occupied it. So that is—means that they use [a] nuclear weapon. That is [a] nuclear weapon."

Zelenskyy's comments followed a long-awaited inspection of the facility by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which demanded access to the plant amid weeks of shelling, for which Russian and Ukrainian officials have blamed one another.

The inspection revealed that the plant had repeatedly been disconnected from Ukraine's power grid for the first time in its history. Fires caused by the shelling have also damaged the plant's transmission lines, as Common Dreams reported late last month.

The damaged connections to power lines forced workers to use a lower-voltage reserve line to power equipment that cools the plant's reactors.

"In the U.S., the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would not allow a reactor to operate under those conditions for more than 24 hours," Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told The New York Times Monday.

The fighting has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned last week that continued destruction to the "physical integrity of the plant... is something that cannot happen."

Valeriia Hesse, a Ukrainian nonproliferation expert, told the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Saturday that a disaster like the one that happened at Chernobyl in 1986 is unlikely at Zaporizhzhia because of differences in the plants' reactors, but "there is a high risk that an accident like that of the Fukushima disaster in Japan could occur" if shelling continues.

Related Content

Ukrainian nuclear plant is pictured

Operator Fears 'Sputtering of Radioactive Substances' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Jake Johnson

"In my view, the two most likely scenarios threatening the safety of [Zaporizhzhia] are projectiles hitting a spent fuel storage or the plant's cooling systems being damaged," said Hesse. "Another scenario is to blow up the machine room at the working power units, which is outside the containment building. However, the plant's staff has claimed to be prepared for such a scenario."

The IAEA said it was establishing a long-term presence at the facility, which is still being operated by Ukrainian workers as Russian forces occupy the plant.

"There shouldn't be any military personnel," Zelenskyy said Sunday. "There shouldn't be any military equipment on the territory. And there shouldn't be the workers of [the] nuclear power plant who are surrounded by people with firearms."

Ukrainian officials called on the IAEA to provide more information about the status of the plant as four of the six inspectors left Zaporizhzhia Monday.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Sketch of Judge Aileen Cannon

'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials

"This judge is now an active participant in Trump's crimes," said one critic.

Julia Conley ·

deforestation_amazon_rainforest

New Study Warns Swaths of Amazon Have Already Passed Key 'Tipping Point'

"The tipping point is not a future scenario but rather a stage already present in some areas of the region," note researchers.

Jessica Corbett ·

Greenpeace protest in Milan

'Gas Is Green... Washing': Greenpeace Disrupts Industry Conference in Milan

"There is something we can do to put a stop to the influence of polluting companies and the inaction of politicians: Ban advertisements and sponsorships of fossil fuel companies," said one campaigner.

Julia Conley ·

Game show-like segment raffled off energy bill payments

'Beyond Bleak': UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis

"Spin the wheel and find out whether I'll survive the winter!" said one appalled viewer. "F**k me."

Jon Queally ·

Nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Using Zaporizhzhia Power Plant as 'Nuclear Weapon'

One nonproliferation expert said "there is a high risk that an accident like that of the Fukushima disaster in Japan could occur" if shelling continues at Zaporizhzhia.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials
  2. Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech
  3. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  4. GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water
  5. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  6. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
  7. Medicare Dis-Advantage: Shortchanging the Patients While Enriching the Insurer
  8. Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'
  9. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  10. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.