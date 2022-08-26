'This Is Nuts': Critics React as Fed Chair Justifies Coming 'Pain' for Working Families

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech Friday that the U.S. central bank is ready to inflict \u0022pain\u0022 on households as it continues to fight inflation, remarks that drew widespread backlash from experts who warned the Fed appears poised to spark a devastating recession and mass layoffs.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed apparently won\u0026#039;t stop raising rates until millions more are unemployed.\u0022\r\n\r\nAddressing a symposium of financial elites gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said that \u0022there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions\u0022—euphemistic phrasing for higher unemployment—as the Fed aggressively jacks up interest rates, slowing demand across the economy by making borrowing more expensive.\r\n\r\n\u0022While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses,\u0022 Powell continued.\r\n\r\nBut the Fed chief argued that such pain would be worth it because \u0022a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEconomist Robert Reich, the former U.S. labor secretary, responded bluntly to Powell\u0026#039;s comments: \u0022This is nuts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022True, inflation is near a four-decade high,\u0022 Reich wrote in a blog post. \u0022But the Fed\u0026#039;s aggressive effort to tame it through steep interest rate hikes—the fastest series of rate hikes since the early 1980s—is raising the risk of recession. If it raises rates again in September by another three-quarters of a point, which seems likely given Powell\u0026#039;s remarks today, the risk becomes larger.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The pain is already being felt across the land,\u0022 Reich added. \u0022Most Americans aren\u0026#039;t getting inflation-adjusted wage increases, which means they\u0026#039;re becoming poorer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Aggressive rate hikes can\u0026#039;t address the root causes of inflation.\u0022\r\n\r\nPowell\u0026#039;s speech was seen by many observers as his most hawkish message yet as the central bank attempts to rein in inflation with a blunt tool that is unlikely to mitigate the causes of price surges in the U.S. and globally, something the Fed chair has openly admitted to lawmakers.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Fed\u0026#039;s problem remains that constraining demand can\u0026#039;t do anything about the primary drivers of inflation—supply chain snarls, the war in Ukraine, and corporate profiteering,\u0022 tweeted Claire Guzdar of the Groundwork Collaborative. \u0022Our problem remains that the Fed apparently won\u0026#039;t stop raising rates until millions more are unemployed.\u0022\r\n\r\nRakeen Mabud, Groundwork\u0026#039;s chief economist, echoed that message, noting that \u0022aggressive rate hikes can\u0026#039;t address the root causes of inflation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mass unemployment is not the path forward to a healthy and inclusive economy,\u0022 Mabud added. \u0022Let\u0026#039;s be clear: aggressive rate hikes aim to bring down prices by increasing unemployment. Fed Chair Powell is ready to throw workers under the bus to save the \u0026#039;economy.\u0026#039; But we are the economy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Fed has thus far shown no indication that it\u0026#039;s prepared to change course despite evidence of slowing economic growth, decelerating wage increases, and cooling inflation.\r\n\r\nAs CNBC reported Friday ahead of Powell\u0026#039;s address, the Fed\u0026#039;s preferred inflation measure showed that price pressures eased in July, building on better-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released earlier this month.\r\n\r\nBut in his speech Friday, Powell said he and other central bank officials are drawing on lessons learned from high inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, when then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker infamously imposed high interest rates that hurled the economy into recession and sent unemployment soaring.\r\n\r\n\u0022The successful Volcker disinflation in the early 1980s followed multiple failed attempts to lower inflation over the previous 15 years,\u0022 Powell said. \u0022A lengthy period of very restrictive monetary policy was ultimately needed to stem the high inflation and start the process of getting inflation down to the low and stable levels that were the norm until the spring of last year. Our aim is to avoid that outcome by acting with resolve now.\u0022\r\n\r\nWilliam Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO, warned in a social media post Friday that Powell\u0026#039;s speech is \u0022bad news.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Two straight quarters of falling GDP, falling real disposable income, falling real wages, falling government expenditures and the Federal Reserve, in the face of these headwinds, continued global supply shocks, and weakened world growth, is seeing ghosts,\u0022 Spriggs wrote.