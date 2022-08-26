DOJ Releases 38-Page Redacted Affidavit Related to Search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago

This is a developing story... Please check back for updates...\r\n\r\nThe U.S. Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of a 38-page affidavit which supported the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month.\r\n\r\nThe affidavit was heavily redacted, but revealed that the FBI\u0026#039;s search of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was prompted by the agency\u0026#039;s review of 15 boxes of materials that Trump turned over to the National Archives in January, a year after leaving office.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Trump thought getting the Justice Department\u0026#039;s Mar-a-Lago search affidavit released would be good for him, he was sorely mistaken.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe boxes that Trump had retained contained documents marked \u0022top secret,\u0022 which were subject to the highest level of national security restrictions, barred from being \u0022released in any form to foreign governments, foreign nationals, foreign organizations, or non-U.S. citizens without permission of the originator.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe affidavit said the Justice Department sought to search Mar-a-Lago due to concerns that Trump\u0026#039;s retention of highly classified documents could compromise \u0022clandestine human sources\u0022—people working in the intelligence community who collect information from around the world for the U.S. government.\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s absolutely no good reason for Trump to have\u0022 such materials at Mar-a-Lago, said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), \u0022but many bad reasons.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe affidavit states that \u0022there is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified [national defense information] or that are presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the premises. There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe DOJ requested that about half of the content of the pages be redacted to protect its investigation into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act by retaining national security documents.\r\n\r\n\u0022First and foremost, the government must protect the identity of witnesses at this stage of the investigation to ensure their safety,\u0022 DOJ lawyers wrote in a memo regarding their redaction requests.\r\n\r\nWitnesses in the investigation could face \u0022retaliation, intimidation, or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety,\u0022 they added.\r\n\r\nBased on what Trump handed over to the National Archives in January, the FBI agent who signed the affidavit wrote, \u0022probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation 18 U.S.C. §§ 793(e), 2071, or 1519 will be found at the premises.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoah Bookbinder, president of CREW, noted that the affidavit describes extensive discussions between the DOJ and Trump\u0026#039;s team regarding the documents that the FBI believed were still at Mar-a-Lago, prior to the raid on August 8.\r\n\r\n\u0022This was clearly not a search done lightly or precipitously,\u0022 said Bookbinder. \u0022There were ample opportunities for Donald Trump\u0026#039;s team to work this out quietly. This was a last resort.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTrump pushed for the release of the affidavit, but as CREW tweeted Friday, \u0022If Trump thought getting the Justice Department\u0026#039;s Mar-a-Lago search affidavit released would be good for him, he was sorely mistaken.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe complete redacted affidavit released by the DOJ can be accessed here.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0026nbsp;