DOJ Releases 38-Page Redacted Affidavit Related to Search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Millions come to Common Dreams for our one-of-a-kind reporting but less than 1% of readers ever makes a donation to support our work. Your donations are our lifeblood.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For years, Common Dreams has powered our progressive, nonprofit journalism with donations from readers like you. No ads. No paywall. Just people-powered journalism focused on the issues the corporate media won’t touch. But if we ever go out of business — and I assure you, that’s a more likely possibility than you may realize — the key culprit will be this statistic: Less than 1% of Common Dreams readers ever makes a donation to support our work. Millions of people come to Common Dreams to get our one-of-a-kind reporting on issues like the climate crisis, income inequality, corporate capture of democracy, the attack on abortion rights, and the grassroots movements fighting for progressive change. If just 2% of these readers chipped in during our occasional campaigns like this one, we’d be all set for the rest of the year. And imagine if 3% of readers donated. We’d be in a position to dramatically expand our operations and provide even more in-depth reporting. Please help fund our operations through the all-important midterm elections in which the survival of our very democracy is on the ballot. Remember: Every single small gift makes an enormous difference. Your donations are our lifeblood. Please join the 1% that powers Common Dreams and make a donation today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Affidavit that supported the FBI traid of Mar a Lago

The U.S. Department of Justice on August 26, 2022 released a partially-redacted affidavit which supported the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. (Image: U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida)

DOJ Releases 38-Page Redacted Affidavit Related to Search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago

The FBI searched the former president's Florida property due to concerns that his retention of highly classified documents could compromise "clandestine human sources."

Julia Conley

This is a developing story... Please check back for updates...

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of a 38-page affidavit which supported the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month.

The affidavit was heavily redacted, but revealed that the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was prompted by the agency's review of 15 boxes of materials that Trump turned over to the National Archives in January, a year after leaving office.

"If Trump thought getting the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago search affidavit released would be good for him, he was sorely mistaken."

The boxes that Trump had retained contained documents marked "top secret," which were subject to the highest level of national security restrictions, barred from being "released in any form to foreign governments, foreign nationals, foreign organizations, or non-U.S. citizens without permission of the originator."

The affidavit said the Justice Department sought to search Mar-a-Lago due to concerns that Trump's retention of highly classified documents could compromise "clandestine human sources"—people working in the intelligence community who collect information from around the world for the U.S. government.

"There's absolutely no good reason for Trump to have" such materials at Mar-a-Lago, said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), "but many bad reasons."

The affidavit states that "there is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified [national defense information] or that are presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the premises. There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises."

The DOJ requested that about half of the content of the pages be redacted to protect its investigation into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act by retaining national security documents.

"First and foremost, the government must protect the identity of witnesses at this stage of the investigation to ensure their safety," DOJ lawyers wrote in a memo regarding their redaction requests.

Witnesses in the investigation could face "retaliation, intimidation, or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety," they added.

Based on what Trump handed over to the National Archives in January, the FBI agent who signed the affidavit wrote, "probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation 18 U.S.C. §§ 793(e), 2071, or 1519 will be found at the premises."

Noah Bookbinder, president of CREW, noted that the affidavit describes extensive discussions between the DOJ and Trump's team regarding the documents that the FBI believed were still at Mar-a-Lago, prior to the raid on August 8.

"This was clearly not a search done lightly or precipitously," said Bookbinder. "There were ample opportunities for Donald Trump's team to work this out quietly. This was a last resort."

 

Trump pushed for the release of the affidavit, but as CREW tweeted Friday, "If Trump thought getting the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago search affidavit released would be good for him, he was sorely mistaken."

The complete redacted affidavit released by the DOJ can be accessed here.

 

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Affidavit that supported the FBI traid of Mar a Lago

DOJ Releases 38-Page Redacted Affidavit Related to Search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago

The FBI searched the former president's Florida property due to concerns that his retention of highly classified documents could compromise "clandestine human sources."

Julia Conley ·

water Maine

In 'Historic' Step, Biden EPA Moves to Designate Two Forever Chemicals as Hazardous

Arguing the Biden administration's new rule isn't enough, campaigners said, "It's time for EPA to address the whole PFAS class."

Jake Johnson ·

Chipotle union

'Historic Victory': Chipotle Workers in Michigan Vote to Form Fastfood Chain's First Union

"What this vote shows is that workers are going to keep taking the fight to big corporations like Chipotle and demand the working conditions we deserve," said an 18-year-old organizer at the chain eatery's Lansing location.

Brett Wilkins ·

Kevin McCarthy

Corporate PACs Have Lavished $22 Million on 'Big Lie' Republicans Since Jan. 6

Koch Industries, Home Depot, and Boeing are among the biggest donors to lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

Julia Conley ·

Adeyemi Adeitan interviews a woman from a rural area in Ondo state, southwestern Nigeria, about her experience with access to Covid-19 medical tools on June 24, 2022.

Global Survey Details How Poor Nations Have Been 'Abandoned' During Covid Response

"This report shows that communities have repeatedly been let down by a system geared towards protecting people in wealthy countries."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  3. Fetterman Calls for Prosecution of Corporate Executives 'Gouging Consumers'
  4. Oops: Alabama GOP "Mistakenly" Goes Full KKK
  5. 'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief
  6. Right-Wing Dark Money Group Gets $1.6 Billion Donation From Tax-Dodging Business Mogul
  7. Critics Call Bullsh*t on the 'Let Trump Walk to Save Democracy' Crowd
  8. Appeals Court Orders Release of Secret Memo Barr 'Used to Undercut the Mueller Report'
  9. The West's Dangerously Simple-Minded Narrative About Russia and China
  10. Omar to Democrats: 'Let's Give Working Folks a Reason to Turn Out to Vote for Us'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.