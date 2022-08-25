UN Ocean Treaty Talks on Verge of Collapse Due to Rich Nations' Greed, Greenpeace Warns

A fledgling international effort to protect the world\u0026#039;s oceans from further damage is \u0022on the brink of failure,\u0022 and the governments of wealthy countries are primarily to blame, Greenpeace International\u0026nbsp;warned Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Failure at these talks will jeopardize the livelihoods and food security of billions.\u0022\r\n\r\nDiplomats gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York City are nearing the end of the fifth and final round of negotiations on a much-needed pact to protect biodiversity in the \u0022high seas\u0022—a global commons comprising the two-thirds of the ocean that lie outside the jurisdiction of any single country and where legally binding regulations are virtually nonexistent.\r\n\r\nConservationists have long hoped that the ongoing summit—described by some as the \u0022last chance\u0022 to forge a robust global ocean treaty—would lead to the establishment of \u0022Marine Protected Areas\u0022 and rules mandating environmental assessments prior to deep-sea mining and other industrial activities.\r\n\r\nBut a handful of mostly rich countries—including the United States, Canada, and members of the so-called High Ambition Coalition on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction—have derailed progress made on the text by prioritizing \u0022hypothetical future profits\u0022 that could be derived from extracting marine genetic resources over protecting aquatic species, according to Greenpeace.\r\n\r\n\u0022The oceans sustain all life on Earth, but the greed of a few countries means this round of talks for a U.N. ocean treaty are now set to fail,\u0022 Laura Meller of Greenpeace\u0026#039;s Protect the Oceans campaign said Thursday in a statement. \u0022The High Ambition Coalition has utterly failed. They should be the No Ambition Coalition.\u0022\r\n\r\nMembers of the coalition have \u0022obsessed over their hypothetical future profits, undermining all the other progress made at these talks,\u0022 said Meller. \u0022Unless ministers urgently pick up the phone today to their counterparts and hammer out a deal, this treaty process will fail.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe health of the world\u0026#039;s oceans, which cover roughly 70% of the Earth and are indispensible to life on the planet, has been rapidly deteriorating as a result of unmitigated greenhouse gas emissions, surging plastic pollution, and overexploitation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe high ambition coalition pledged earlier this year to finalize a treaty in 2022 that would protect 30% of the world\u0026#039;s oceans by 2030, but the proposed text is \u0022lowering its ambition by the minute,\u0022 said Greenpeace.\r\n\r\n\u0022Less than two months ago I was in Lisbon, at the U.N. Ocean Conference, listening to these leaders promise they would deliver a strong global ocean treaty this year,\u0022 said Meller. \u0022Now we are in New York and the leaders are nowhere to be found. They\u0026#039;ve broken their promises.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are sad and angry,\u0022 Meller continued. \u0022Billions of people rely on healthy oceans, and world leaders have failed all of them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It now looks like protecting 30% of the world\u0026#039;s oceans [by 2030] will be impossible,\u0022 she added. \u0022Scientists say this is the absolute minimum necessary to protect the oceans, and failure at these talks will jeopardize the livelihoods and food security of billions. We\u0026#039;re beyond disappointed.\u0022\r\n\r\nGreenpeace also accused rich nations of taking \u0022an unfair and neocolonial approach by refusing to commit any finance for the benefit of all countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe refusal of the U.S., Canada, and others to provide funding \u0022will stop a treaty from being agreed here,\u0022 the group added. \u0022With talks set to fail, countries must now take urgent action, show flexibility, and find compromise to deliver a strong treaty text\u0022 by Friday.