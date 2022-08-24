Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nFollowing a watchdog group\u0026#039;s win in court last week, the Biden administration on Wednesday released an unredacted memorandum from 2019 about whether then-President Donald Trump obstructed Special Counsel Robert Mueller\u0026#039;s probe of Russia\u0026#039;s election interference.\r\n\r\nNoah Bookbinder—president of the organization, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW)—highlighted that then-U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr pointed to the memo from the Department of Justice\u0026#039;s Office of Legal Counsel to claim there was no justification for charging Trump with obstruction of justice.\r\n\r\n\u0022The memo presents a breathtakingly generous view of the law and facts for Donald Trump,\u0022 Bookbinder said. \u0022It twists the facts and the law to benefit Trump and does not comport with a serious reading of the law of obstruction of justice or the facts as found by Special Counsel Mueller.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Bookbinder explained: \u0022The memo is premised in large part on the argument that there was no underlying criminal conduct and that it\u0026#039;s hard to charge obstruction without an underlying crime. Of course, that\u0026#039;s not what Mueller actually found.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mueller found there was not sufficient evidence to charge Trump and others with conspiring with Russia,\u0022 CREW\u0026#039;s leader continued. \u0022He didn\u0026#039;t find no crime, just not enough evidence for charges. Of course, Trump couldn\u0026#039;t know about that future conclusion when he decided whether or not to obstruct.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe also noted that the document \u0022takes an exceedingly cramped view of prior cases\u0022 and \u0022relies on Trump\u0026#039;s use of open-ended language [about] his \u0026#039;hope\u0026#039; the investigation would be let go, and his delegation of firing prosecutors or narrowing investigations to others when he could have done it himself, as exonerating Trump.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The memo is not just wrong; it is dangerous coming from a usually respected office at the Department of Justice,\u0022 Bookbinder added. \u0022It is clear why Barr did not want the public to see it.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a series of Wednesday tweets contrasting the memo with Mueller\u0026#039;s report, New York Times reporter Charlie Savage said that the newly released document \u0022reads like a defense lawyer\u0026#039;s brief.\u0022