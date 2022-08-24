THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Times like this require journalism with the courage to take sides with democracy over fascism

Please, support independent media that is willing to name the threat knocking on our door. Can we count on you today?

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Mehmet Oz

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz holds a rally in the Tunkhanock Triton Hose Co fire station in Tunkhanock, Pa., on Thursday, August 18, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Dr. Oz Condemned for 'Disgusting' Comments on Fetterman Stroke

"I know politics can be nasty, but even then," said Democratic candidate John Fetterman, "I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

Jon Queally

Dr. Mehmet Oz is being widely rebuked after the Republican candidate's campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania said that his Democratic opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman would not have suffered a stroke earlier this year if he "had ever eaten a vegetable in his life."

"No real doctor—or any decent human being, to be honest—would ever mock a stroke victim... It's disgusting."

In a statement released early Wednesday, Fetterman's team said the comment from the Oz's senior communications adviser Rachel Tripp was an "unhinged" and "nasty" thing to say even during a high-stakes political race, in addition to being "irresponsible" coming from a physician who should know better.

"I had a stroke. I survived it. I'm truly so grateful to still be here today," Fetterman said.

"I know politics can be nasty, but even then," he added, "I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

Fetterman had a stroke in May just ahead of winning the Democratic primary and recently returned to the campaign trail after weeks of recovery. Fetterman has been a relentless critic of Oz, trolling the celebrity doctor turned Trump-backed politician for not living in Pennsylvania until recently and criticizing the ultru-millionaire for being screamingly out of touch with regular, working-class voters.

The topic of vegetables recently became a point of contention between the two after Fetterman and his supporters lambasted Oz for a video in which the Republican candidate complained about how much it cost at the grocery store to put together a crudités, a French word for veggie platter.

The Fetterman campaign has also tried to portray Oz as a charlatan who has used his status as a doctor to push questionable treatments and health advise on his unsuspected television audiences. Earlier this month, as Common Dreams reported, a group backing Fetterman and calling itself "Doctors Against Oz" put forward the case that the GOP candidate should be seen as little more than a "quack" doctor only interested in getting rich.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Arkoosh, chair of Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and a member of the Doctors Against Oz, condemned the comments by the Oz campaign.

"No real doctor—or any decent human being, to be honest—would ever mock a stroke victim who is recovering from that stroke in the way that Dr. Oz is mocking John Fetterman," said Arkoosh. "It's disgusting."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

Progressives Say Biden Student Debt Plan 'A Good Start, But Not Enough'

"In the long term, we need to keep pushing for more relief and for free public college and vocational school," said Rep. Ro Khanna.

Brett Wilkins ·

Mehmet Oz

Dr. Oz Condemned for 'Disgusting' Comments on Fetterman Stroke

"I know politics can be nasty, but even then," said Democratic candidate John Fetterman, "I could never imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges."

Jon Queally ·

Protesters with banner reading, "Chase funds climate crimes"

US Banks Pouring $23 Billion Into Russian 'Carbon Bomb' Projects

"When you don't care who you're doing business with," said one climate campaigner, "it does translate into human suffering and lives lost."

Julia Conley ·

Dan Goldman

Corporate Democrats Maloney and Goldman Fend Off Progressives in NY Primary

Despite narrow defeat to Dan Goldman in the state's 10th District, progressive Yuh-Line Niou said her campaign showed "why betting on people is always the right choice."

Jon Queally ·

Manchin-Biden-IRA

Over 650 Progressive Groups Vow to Fight 'Dirty' Manchin Deal 'With Everything We've Got'

Broad coalition calls on Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to "stand with the communities who continue to bear the brunt of harm from fossil fuels and act to prevent wholesale climate disaster."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.