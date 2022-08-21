Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Miguel Cardona

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on August 21, 2022. (Photo: NBC/screenshot)

Education Secretary Says Expect Student Loan Announcement 'Within the Next Week or So'

"It's time to fix our broken student loan system and #CancelStudentDebt," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Jessica Corbett

With just 10 days until a moratorium on federal student loan payments is set to expire, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that "within the next week or so" the American people will hear from the Biden administration about any future action it will take to address the debt crisis.

Cardona's comments to NBC News' Chuck Todd at the end of a "Meet the Press" interview that mostly focused on the nation's teacher shortage came as campaigners and progressives in Congress are ramping up pressure on President Joe Biden to support sweeping debt cancellation for all federal borrowers—not just those who make under a certain annual income.

"We know August 31 is a date that many people are waiting to hear something from," he said, noting when the pandemic-related payment pause could end. "We've been talking daily about this, and I can tell you that the American people will hear within the next week or so from the president and Department of Education about what we're going to be doing around that."

Meanwhile, activists and lawmakers who support bold student debt cancellation came out on Sunday with fresh calls directed at Biden—who, unlike some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, ran on only canceling $10,000 per borrower.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) pointed out that "student debt cancellation will help reduce the racial wealth gap by nearly 30% and help millions of Black and brown folks build generational wealth."

"This is a racial and economic justice issue, and [the president} must #CancelStudentDebt," she said.

The Debt Collective highlighted the impact that Biden's debt cancellation decision could have on the November midterm elections, in which Democrats could lose control of Congress after two years of struggling to advance progressive priorities due in part to the party's narrow majorities and the filibuster.

"Has anyone considered that maybe we should look at student debt cancellation as a policy that will simply help Democrats keep/expand their majority?" the group said. "And that the alternative is, not to be dramatic, ecological destruction and the collapse of democracy."

"I went to a college that cost $50 a semester and had the opportunity to follow my dreams. But too many people don't have that opportunity today," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). "It's time to fix our broken student loan system and #CancelStudentDebt."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Miguel Cardona

Education Secretary Says Expect Student Loan Announcement 'Within the Next Week or So'

"It's time to fix our broken student loan system and #CancelStudentDebt," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Jessica Corbett ·

DCI-P's general director

'Frightening Escalation': Palestinian Rights Group Says Director Detained by Israeli Agency

A human rights attorney argued that the Biden administration's refusal to condemn Israel's smear of leading Palestinian organizations as terrorists "has led to this day."

Jessica Corbett ·

Ilhan Omar

Omar to Democrats: 'Let's Give Working Folks a Reason to Turn Out to Vote for Us'

"For every moderate suburban Republican, there are line cooks, homeworkers, dishwashers, cashiers, farmworkers who would vote a straight Democratic ticket if they were given a reason to."

Jessica Corbett ·

Shehab family

Calls Mount for Release of Saudi Woman Facing 34 Years in Prison Over Tweets

The United Nations human rights office urged Saudi authorities to quash Salma al-Shehab's conviction and "release her immediately and unconditionally," arguing that "she should never have been arrested and charged in the first place for such conduct."

Jessica Corbett ·

Murray protest

Activists Arrested at Seattle Protest Pushing Murray to Reject 'Dirty' Manchin Deal

"Sen. Murray and the rest of our congressional delegation must speak up strongly and swiftly against this massive rollback of public health and environmental protections that will fast-track fossil fuel projects."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.