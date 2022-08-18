Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Katie Porter

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Dems Threaten to Subpoena FTI Consulting Over 'Blanket Refusal' to Provide Info on Fossil Fuel Work

"FTI's refusal to cooperate with this congressional inquiry shows that they have something to hide, which will reveal the dangerous ways agencies like theirs have promoted fossil fuel greenwash and misinformation," said the Clean Creatives campaign's leader.

Jessica Corbett

Two Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives this week threatened to subpoena FTI Consulting if it continues refusing to comply with a request for information about the firm's work for fossil fuel interests.

"FTI may be the first communications agency to be subpoenaed in an investigation such as this one, but they will not be the last."

Reps. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and Katie Porter (D-Calif.), head of the panel's Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, made the threat in a Wednesday letter to Steven H. Gunby, the firm's president and CEO.

Grijalva and Porter previously sent requests for materials to Gunby and the leaders of four other public relations firms—Blue Advertising, DDC Advocacy, Singer Associates, and Story Partners—plus the American Petroleum Institute, a fossil fuel industry trade group, on June 12.

"In the subsequent weeks, our staff has had multiple conversations with FTI's representation in a good-faith effort to accommodate any reasonable concerns FTI might have regarding this request," the new letter explains. "FTI has not wavered in its blanket refusal to provide even the most basic information about its clients or descriptions of the grounds for its refusal beyond the vaguest assertions of confidentiality and privileges."

"FTI has provided no indication that this obstruction of congressional oversight will come to an end voluntarily," the document adds. "Unless FTI Consulting produces all responsive documents by 5:00 pm on August 24, 2022, the committee will be forced to consider all of its options for obtaining this information, including, but not limited to, authorizing and issuing a subpoena."

In a statement to The Hill, an FTI spokesperson said that "our company takes the subcommittee's request very seriously. We continue to be in regular contact with subcommittee staff as we progress our efforts to be responsive to the chair's request in a manner consistent with our legal obligations to preserve our clients' confidentiality and privileges."

Meanwhile, Duncan Meisel, the executive director of Clean Creatives—a campaign that works to expose the link between climate misinformation and advertising and PR agencies—welcomed the Democrats' latest move.

"FTI Consulting is responsible for some of the most misleading fossil fuel campaigns in operation today," Meisel said. "FTI's refusal to cooperate with this congressional inquiry shows that they have something to hide, which will reveal the dangerous ways agencies like theirs have promoted fossil fuel greenwash and misinformation."

"The public deserves to know the ways in which agencies have polluted the debate about climate change," he added, "and FTI's resistance to participate in this discussion will do damage to their reputation, and the reputation of the communications industry they are a part of."

According to Meisel, "FTI may be the first communications agency to be subpoenaed in an investigation such as this one, but they will not be the last—unless the PR and ad industry cleans up its act, and stops working for the fossil fuel industry."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Katie Porter

Dems Threaten to Subpoena FTI Consulting Over 'Blanket Refusal' to Provide Info on Fossil Fuel Work

"FTI's refusal to cooperate with this congressional inquiry shows that they have something to hide, which will reveal the dangerous ways agencies like theirs have promoted fossil fuel greenwash and misinformation," said the Clean Creatives campaign's leader.

Jessica Corbett ·

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media in Miami

Bad Day for DeSantis as 'Stop WOKE Act' Hit With Injunction, Lawsuit

"If Florida truly believes we live in a post-racial society, then let it make its case," a federal judge wrote in blocking part of the controversial law. "But it cannot win the argument by muzzling its opponents."

Brett Wilkins ·

officer at mar-a-lago

US Judge Says Mar-a-Lago Affidavit 'Can Be Unsealed' With Redactions

"This is going to be a considered, careful process, where everybody's rights, the government's and the media's, will be protected," declared U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart.

Jessica Corbett ·

Memphis Seven

Federal Judge Orders Starbucks to Rehire Fired Union Organizers in Memphis

"It was a ruling in favor of what's right," said one member of the Memphis Seven. "We knew from day one that we were going to win this, it just took time."

Brett Wilkins ·

Activists were arrested in New York City on August 18, 2022 after demonstrating outside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) Manhattan office, where they expressed opposition to the fossil fuel-friendly permitting reforms he agreed to bring to the floor to secure Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) support for the Inflation Reduction Act.

Activists Arrested While Protesting 'Dirty Pipeline Deal' Outside Schumer's Office

"Sen. Schumer is sacrificing frontline communities and our clean energy future, all to placate a coal baron," said one organizer, referring to the majority leader's side agreement with Sen. Joe Manchin.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.