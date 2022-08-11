DOJ Moves to Unseal Warrant Used to Raid Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday moved to unseal the warrant authorizing Monday\u0026#039;s FBI search of former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s Florida home, explaining that he personally authorized the decision to raid Mar-a-Lago but offering few details about the unfolding case.\r\n\r\nSpeaking briefly in an afternoon address, Garland said that \u0022just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court-approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week... The search warrant was authorized by a federal court on the required finding of probable cause.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Federal law, long-standing department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time,\u0022 he continued. \u0022There are, however, certain points I want you to know.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter,\u0022 Garland explained. \u0022Second, the department does not take such a decision likely. Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reports that the Justice Department served Trump with a subpoena this spring in a bid to obtain classified documents he had failed to turn over after improperly taking them from the White House upon leaving office.\r\n\r\nAccording to the paper:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe subpoena suggests that the Justice Department tried methods short of a search warrant to account for the material before taking the politically explosive step of sending FBI agents unannounced to Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump\u0026#039;s home and members-only club.\r\n\r\nTwo people briefed on the classified documents that investigators believe remained at Mar-a-Lago indicated that they were so sensitive in nature, and related to national security, that the Justice Department had to act.\r\n\r\n\r\nThursday\u0026#039;s developments came a day after Trump refused to answer questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James about an unrelated criminal investigation into his business dealings, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 400 times.