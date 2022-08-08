New Ad Against Herschel Walker Features Ex-Wife's Domestic Violence Accusations

An advertisement featuring footage of Herschel Walker\u0026#039;s ex-wife discussing his alleged threat to kill her garnered national attention Monday—less than three months before the Republican former professional football player will face off against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia.\r\n\r\nThe ad features Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who filed for divorce from Walker in 2001. According to HuffPost, the footage is from an interview Grossman gave after the 2008 publication of Walker\u0026#039;s book, Breaking Free: My Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder.\r\n\r\n\u0022His eyes would become very evil,\u0022 Grossman said of Walker. \u0022The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him. The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe political action committee behind the new ad, Republican Accountability PAC (RAPAC), is run by party members and conservatives who say they \u0022are fighting back against\u0022 former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022takeover of the GOP.\u0022\r\n\r\nRAPAC treasurer Sarah Longwell said in a statement Monday that \u0022Herschel Walker might have been a great football player, but he clearly doesn\u0026#039;t deserve to be a senator.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s why our campaign is built around the voices of Georgia Republicans who know that he\u0026#039;s unfit for office,\u0022 Longwell added of the Trump-endorsed candidate.\r\n\r\nThe Hill reported Monday that RAPAC\u0026#039;s \u0022ad campaign was part of a $10 million initiative to \u0026#039;defeat anti-democracy Republicans in key battleground states,\u0026#039; which will also target Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano,\u0022 another Trump-backed Republican.\r\n\r\nAddressing his ex-wife\u0026#039;s domestic violence allegations in December, Walker told Axios that \u0022I\u0026#039;m always accountable to whatever I\u0026#039;ve ever done. And that\u0026#039;s what I tell people: I\u0026#039;m accountable to it.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe candidate added that he considers himself \u0022best friends\u0022 with Grossman now.\r\n\r\nWalker also discussed his mental health—which has been a major focus of his candidacy.\r\n\r\n\u0022Don\u0026#039;t be ashamed to address your issues,\u0022 he said. \u0022For a man, it\u0026#039;s very tough. For an African-American man, it\u0026#039;s even harder. But you know, I want people to see that. And that\u0026#039;s one of the major reasons I decided to run.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted in May that \u0022Walker\u0026#039;s mental health story is complicated, interlaced with allegations of domestic violence and featuring a controversial therapist who has said a patient\u0026#039;s choice of crayon color can reveal whether he or she is gay or even possessed by demons.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the candidate declined the newspaper\u0026#039;s interview request, the report draws from his book about living with dissociative identity disorder (DID), in which \u0022Walker said he had 12 alternate personalities—or alters—including the warrior (who played football), the sentry (who avoided emotional attachments), and the thrill seeker (who played Russian roulette with a loaded gun).\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Journal-Constitution reported that \u0022experts say that DID is complicated, often requiring years of therapy. Sometimes even after patients have learned to manage the condition they must still seek out help at various points in their lives. Walker\u0026#039;s campaign refused to answer questions about his current treatment or whether he still has symptoms.\u0022\r\n\r\nWalker\u0026#039;s run for Senate has been plagued with controversy. As Los Angeles Times columnist LZ Granderson wrote in July:\r\n\r\n\r\nWalker was clearly unfit for the job even before he announced, given his threats to have a \u0022shootout\u0022 with police and the domestic violence allegations made against him in the early 2000s. Traditionally, conservatives would have disqualified him for the things that were revealed after his announcement, such as lying about serving in law enforcement and dissembling about the number of children he has fathered.\r\n\r\nBut alas, no matter how many times he is revealed to have said something that wasn\u0026#039;t true—including his claim that he graduated from college—polls continue to show him in a virtual dead heat with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).\r\n\r\n\r\nAs of Monday, RealClearPolitics\u0026#039; polling average had Warnock—who entered the Senate after winning a runoff race in January 2021—at just 4.4 points above Walker.\r\n\r\nPolitico pointed out Monday that \u0022critically, there\u0026#039;s another candidate on the ballot in November, Libertarian Chase Oliver, pulling in a few points of support in some surveys. While Warnock is leading in a number of polls, he\u0026#039;s not clearing 50% in many. And in Georgia, if no candidate gets a majority of the vote, the top two proceed to a head-to-head December 6 runoff.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting \u0022START\u0022 to 88788, or through chat at thehotline.org. It offers 24/7, free, and confidential support.