Albert Woodfox, Activist Wrongfully Imprisoned for 43 Years, Dies at 75

Albert Woodfox, a wrongfully imprisoned Black Panther activist who spent his 43 years in solitary confinement uplifting himself and others before finally being freed in 2019, died Thursday of complications from Covid-19 at age 75.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our cells were meant to be death chambers but we turned them into schools, into debate halls.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With heavy hearts, we write to share that our partner, brother, father, grandfather, comrade, and friend, Albert Woodfox, passed away this morning,\u0022 Woodfox\u0026#039;s family said in a statement. \u0022Whether you know him as Fox, Shaka, Cinque, or Albert—he knew you as family. Please know that your care, compassion, friendship, love, and support have sustained Albert, and comforted him.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe family added that Woodfox was a \u0022liberator\u0022 who inspired Americans to \u0022think more deeply about mass incarceration, prison abuse, and racial injustice.\u0022\r\n\r\nCivil rights attorney and former NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill called Woodfox \u0022one of the most extraordinary human beings I\u0026#039;ve ever met.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He deserved more time to experience his freedom, but what he did with [the] time he had was transformative,\u0022 she tweeted. \u0022May he rest in eternal peace and power.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBorn February 19, 1947 in New Orleans, Woodfox—the oldest of six siblings—admitted to choosing the wrong path in his youth.\r\n\r\n\u0022I robbed people, scared them, threatened them, intimidated them. I stole from people who had almost nothing,\u0022 he wrote in 2019. \u0022My people. Black people.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn 1971, Woodfox was serving a 50-year sentence for armed robbery at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, a former slave plantation then known as one of America\u0026#039;s toughest prisons. That year, he and fellow inmates Herman Wallace and Robert King formed a chapter of the Black Panthers to combat the rampant rape and sex trafficking, violence, and horrific living conditions at the prison. They organized strikes and sit-downs, earning the respect of many of the prison\u0026#039;s Black inmates and raising the ire of racist prison officials.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our cells were meant to be death chambers but we turned them into schools, into debate halls,\u0022 Woodfox told The Guardian after his release in 2019. \u0022We used the time to develop the tools that we needed to survive, to be part of society and humanity, rather than becoming bitter and angry and consumed by a thirst for revenge.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn April 17, 1972, Angola guard Brent Miller was stabbed to death at the prison. Woodfox, Herman Wallace, and Robert King—the Angola Three—were immediately charged with the killing and locked up in solitary confinement.\r\n\r\nWoodfox was tried and convicted twice for Miller\u0026#039;s murder but courts later overturned both convictions. A judge ruled in 2008 that Woodfox was denied due process, citing ineffective legal counsel and questionable evidence in his trials. Woodfox\u0026#039;s lawyers also successfully argued that their client\u0026#039;s conviction was literally bought by the state, whose case relied heavily upon the testimony of jailhouse informants rewarded for their cooperation.\r\n\r\nWoodfox always maintained his innocence, claiming he was wrongfully punished for Miller\u0026#039;s murder because of his political activism.\r\n\r\n\u0022We dared to resist,\u0022 he told The Washington Post. \u0022We were very influential.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor four decades, Woodfox would spend 23 hours a day alone in a 6-by-9 foot cell. He read Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Nelson Mandela and inspired other inmates to read and fight for their rights.\r\n\r\n\u0022We saw some things that was amiss, in prison and out of prison,\u0022 Robert King told Democracy Now\u0026#039;s Amy Goodman in a Friday interview. \u0022And we decided that we could add our little pebble to the pond. And so, Albert... threw the pebble in the pond, knowing that it would create a ripple and knowing that it would eventually create a tsunamic effect... The pebble that he threw in the pond became a ripple, became a wave. And so, this will carry him on into eternity. He won\u0026#039;t be forgotten.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2008 U.S. District Judge James Brady reversed and vacated Woodfox\u0026#039;s conviction and life sentence. However, Louisiana\u0026#039;s attorney general at the time, James \u0022Buddy\u0022 Caldwell, appealed the ruling to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, which found Brady had acted erroneously.\r\n\r\n\u0022I do not have the words to convey the years of mental, emotional, and physical torture I have endured,\u0022 Woodfox wrote to supporters in 2013. \u0022I ask that for a moment you imagine yourself standing at the edge of nothingness, looking at emptiness. The pain and suffering this isolation causes go beyond mere description.\u0022\r\n\r\nLegions of lawyers and laypeople, activists, celebrities, and international organizations and individuals rallied behind the Angola Three. King, who spent 29 years in solitary confinement, was freed in 2001 after his conviction was overturned. Wallace was released in October 2013 following more than 41 years in solitary after a federal court ruled he had not received a fair trial. He died three days after leaving prison.\r\n\r\nWoodfox, who would have to wait over two more years for his freedom, raised his fist triumphantly as he walked out of prison on February 9, 2016. After 44 years and 10 months behind bars, his spirit was unbroken.\r\n\r\n\u0022I can honestly say I\u0026#039;ve never ever thought of giving up,\u0022 he told the Innocence Project in 2021. \u0022It never ever came close to breaking my spirit. And that\u0026#039;s what solitary confinement is designed for… to break people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022One of my inspirations was Mr. Nelson Mandela,\u0022 Woodfox told Democracy Now! days after his release, referring to the South African racial justice activist who spent years of his 27-year imprisonment in solitary confinement before being freed and subsequently elected the country\u0026#039;s first post-apartheid president. \u0022You know, I learned from him that if a cause was noble, you could carry the weight of the world on your shoulder.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter his release, Woodfox wrote and published a book, Solitary, a Pulitzer Prize finalist that focused worldwide attention on the practice of prolonged solitary confinement, which is widely recognized as a form of torture. More than 80,000 men, women, and children locked up in U.S. prisons and jails are currently believed to be held in solitary confinement.\r\n\r\nWoodfox filled the few years of freedom he enjoyed with activism, educating people in the United States and beyond about the fundamentally flawed U.S. carceral system. He remained an eternal optimist.\r\n\r\n\u0022I think what I went through has made me a better man, a better human being,\u0022 he told the Post. \u0022I\u0026#039;ve been asked a lot: \u0026#039;What would I change in my life?\u0026#039; And people are surprised when I say, \u0026#039;Absolutely nothing.\u0026#039;\u0022