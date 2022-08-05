After Shielding Tax Loophole for Private Equity, Sinema Backs Senate Bill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced late Thursday that she has agreed to back Democrats\u0026#039; new reconciliation bill, but only after\u0026nbsp;securing changes to a proposed levy on major corporations and forcing the removal of a provision targeting a notorious tax loophole exploited by rich investors.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Sinema (D-Ariz.) said that she and the Democratic leadership agreed to strip out \u0022the carried interest tax provision, protect advanced manufacturing, and boost our clean energy economy in the Senate\u0026#039;s budget reconciliation legislation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Because of her—and her alone—billionaire fund managers will keep \u0026#039;getting away with murder.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Subject to the parliamentarian\u0026#039;s review, I\u0026#039;ll move forward,\u0022 said Sinema, a key holdout whose vote is necessary to pass the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, a roughly $740 billion bill that includes renewable energy investments, drug price reforms, health insurance subsidies, and giveaways to the fossil fuel industry, which were added to win the support of right-wing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)\r\n\r\nSenators are expected to begin voting on the final version of the bill as soon as Saturday.\r\n\r\nWhile Sinema vowed to work toward \u0022carried interest tax reforms\u0022 at a future date, her decision to tank Democrats\u0026#039; latest attempt to limit the egregious loophole for private equity moguls and billionaire hedge fund managers likely means changes won\u0026#039;t be coming any time soon, given the close margins in the Senate and GOP opposition.\r\n\r\nDemocrats are reportedly planning to replace the carried interest provision—which was far weaker than progressives had hoped and would have left much of the loophole intact—with a tax on stock buybacks.\r\n\r\n\u0022Kyrsten Sinema has spent her entire Senate term posturing for a multimillion-dollar job in private equity,\u0022 said Erica Payne, founder and president of the Patriotic Millionaires, a group that supports progressive tax policies. \u0022Now she\u0026#039;s looking to close the deal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When Sinema loses her primary and her Senate seat (if she even bothers to run at all) her private equity billionaire backers will give her not a golden parachute, but a diamond-studded, ruby-encrusted platinum one,\u0022 Payne added. \u0022Because of her—and her alone—billionaire fund managers will keep \u0026#039;getting away with murder,\u0026#039; and Kyrsten Sinema will be their (very well-paid) hitman.\u0022\r\n\r\nSinema also won unspecified changes to the structure of the reconciliation bill\u0026#039;s proposed 15% corporate minimum tax, which was aimed at preventing large companies from dodging taxes by stashing profits overseas. Republicans falsely portrayed the minimum tax provision as a \u0022dangerous\u0022 attack on \u0022American manufacturing,\u0022 a line that seems to have swayed Sinema.\r\n\r\nIn the lead-up to her statement Thursday night, Sinema also faced an ad blitz and aggressive lobbying from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and other business interests opposed to the corporate minimum tax, the biggest proposed revenue raiser in the Inflation Reduction Act.\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, Sinema held a private call with Danny Seiden, president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. According to Seiden, the Arizona Democrat asked him if the minimum tax was \u0022written in a way that\u0026#039;s bad.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The meeting went great,\u0022 Seiden told CNN.\r\n\r\nAlex Parker, a tax policy expert, tweeted Thursday that \u0022one thing I\u0026#039;m pretty sure about with this refined book minimum tax is that it won\u0026#039;t stop the phenomenon of companies with 0% effective tax rates.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to a new analysis that the watchdog group Accountable.US shared with Common Dreams, prominent members of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce such as Amazon, AT\u0026amp;T, Bank of America, and Microsoft \u0022paid some of the lowest federal effective tax rates on tens of billions in 2021 earnings\u0022 and \u0022have spent billions of dollars on acquisitions, stock buybacks, and dividends.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Across industries, big corporations are making record profits after inflating prices to indefensible degrees on everyday Americans, including many that have paid relatively nothing in federal income taxes,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Liz Zelnick, spokesperson for Accountable.US. \u0022It\u0026#039;s no wonder corporate special interests are saying, doing, and spending whatever it takes to avoid paying their fair share.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) celebrated the new agreement with Sinema Thursday night and said the Inflation Reduction Act is on track to \u0022receive the support of the entire Senate Democratic conference.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have had many productive discussions with members of our conference over the past three days and we have addressed a number of important issues they have raised,\u0022 Schumer said in a statement. \u0022The final version of the reconciliation bill, to be introduced on Saturday, will reflect this work and put us one step closer to enacting this historic legislation into law.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut it appears that the Democratic leadership has only addressed the concerns of right-wing lawmakers who have repeatedly derailed the party\u0026#039;s legislative agenda over the past year and a half.\r\n\r\nSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, has proposed an amendment that would strip all fossil fuel industry handouts from the legislation—an idea certain to face opposition from Manchin and potentially other Democrats.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have got to do everything possible to take on the greed of the fossil fuel industry, not give billions of dollars in corporate welfare to an industry that has been actively destroying our planet,\u0022 Sanders said in a floor speech earlier this week.