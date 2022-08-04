Siding With 'Private Equity Buddies,' Sinema Targets Corporate Tax Provisions

As Senate Democrats work to finalize their new reconciliation package, corporate-friendly Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is reportedly demanding the removal of language taking aim at a notorious tax loophole that primarily benefits rich private equity investors and billionaire hedge fund managers.\r\n\r\nPolitico reported Wednesday that the Arizona Democrat—a major recipient of private equity campaign cash—\u0022wants to nix language narrowing the so-called carried interest loophole,\u0022 which allows some ultra-wealthy executives to pay a lower tax rate than ordinary employees.\r\n\r\n\u0022Will she sink our last chance at investing in climate on behalf of her private equity buddies?\u0022\r\n\r\nSinema also wants \u0022roughly $5 billion in drought resiliency funding added to the legislation, a key ask for Arizona given the state\u0026#039;s problems with water supply,\u0022 Politico noted.\r\n\r\nThe carried interest provision of the reconciliation package would raise an estimated $14 billion in federal revenue over a decade by subjecting more of the income of wealthy investors to a tax rate higher than the 20% long-term capital gains rate.\r\n\r\nBut Sinema has repeatedly opposed reforms to the carried interest loophole, and last year she helped secure the removal of carried interest changes from the now-dead Build Back Better Act.\r\n\r\nSen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who negotiated the new Inflation Reduction Act, has said he is \u0022adamant\u0022 about keeping the carried interest change in the legislation, setting up a potential conflict between the party\u0026#039;s two right-wing obstructionists as Democrats attempt to pass the bill this week.\r\n\r\n\u0022The carried interest loophole only benefits the wealthiest hedge fund managers and private equity investors—like the one Sen. Sinema\r\ninterned for last summer,\u0022 the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) tweeted Wednesday, referring to Sinema\u0026#039;s stint at a winery owned by private equity mogul Bill Price.\r\n\r\nLast August, Sinema held a high-dollar fundraiser at the winery.\r\n\r\n\u0022Will she sink our last chance at investing in climate on behalf of her private equity buddies?\u0022 PCCC asked.\r\n\r\nRobert Reich, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, noted Wednesday that \u0022Wall Street has donated over $2 million to Sinema since she took office in 2017.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Looks like they are getting a huge return on their investment,\u0022 Reich added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Bloomberg, Sinema is also pushing Democratic leaders to \u0022narrow\u0022 the 15% corporate minimum tax proposed in the new legislation. The Tax Foundation estimates that the provision, which Manchin has endorsed and vocally defended, would raise $200 billion in federal revenue over a decade, helping to fund a significant chunk of the roughly $740 billion reconciliation package.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sinema has been faced with a barrage of lobbying from business interests and Senate Republicans,\u0022 Bloomberg reported Wednesday. \u0022She has met in recent days with business groups representing her state as well as her GOP colleagues. Groups representing private equity and manufacturers have also been conducting advertising and advocacy campaigns to reach Sinema and Arizona voters since the proposal went public last week.\u0022\r\n\r\nOver the weekend, as Common Dreams reported Tuesday, a prominent member of the Koch network launched ads urging Sinema to tank her own party\u0026#039;s bill, which includes major renewable energy investments and limited drug price reforms.\r\n\r\nBloomberg pointed out that \u0022the changes Sinema is seeking could end up shaving tens of billions—or more—of revenue from the bill.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That would likely mean that Democrats would have to cut into some of the roughly $300 billion worth of deficit reduction in the bill,\u0022 the outlet noted, \u0022or trim some of the spending on climate and health initiatives.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an assessment released Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office determined the bill would shave $102 billion off the federal deficit over ten years.\r\n\r\nSinema\u0026#039;s support, along with that of every other member of the Senate Democratic caucus, is needed to get the legislation over the finish line.\r\n\r\nIn a Tuesday letter endorsing the Inflation Reduction Act, nearly 130 leading economists including Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University argued that the bill in its current form \u0022would be more than fully paid for.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The revenue raised to finance them would come exclusively from wealthy individuals and corporations,\u0022 the economists wrote. \u0022Further, the revenue stems from enhanced tax enforcement and closing some of the most distortionary loopholes in the tax code.\u0022