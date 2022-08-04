Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Protesters hold "End Methane" sign at a march in Washington DC

Environmental activists with the group Extinction Rebellion D.C. participate in an Earth Day rally against fossil fuels on April 22, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The group is protesting Washington Gas's use of methane and their planned expansion of gas infrastructure. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

First-of-Its-Kind Greenwashing Lawsuit Targets Gas Giant for Methane Lies

Washington Gas's customers, said the plaintiffs, "have a right to the facts about the environmental and health impacts of the products and services they use—including where they get their energy."

Julia Conley

Warning that a Washington, D.C. utility has run afoul of the U.S. capital's consumer protection law, three public interest groups on Thursday announced a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against Washington Gas Light Company over what they called the "greenwashing" of its use of highly pollutive methane gas.

U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Environment America Research and Policy Center, and ClientEarth filed their lawsuit in the District of Columbia Superior Court, saying Washington Gas is consistently misleading more than one million customers by advertising its use of natural gas as a "smart choice for the environment."

"Washington Gas consistently refers to fossil gas in customer-facing materials as clean and sustainable... compared to electrification," said ClientEarth in a statement.

"The truth is that methane is a super-potent greenhouse gas that pollutes our air and worsens the climate crisis."

The company has focused heavily on convincing customers that using natural gas, whose main ingredient is methane, is a sustainable way to power their homes and workplaces—despite the fact that methane has 80 times the climate-heating potency of carbon emissions in its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

With fracking driving a surge in global gas production over the past two decades, methane is now responsible for nearly half of planetary heating to date and for 23% of Washington, D.C.'s greenhouse gas emissions.

Washington Gas's customers would never know this from the company's marketing materials, however, said the groups suing the utility.

"Washington Gas is greenwashing methane gas in its materials," said Matt Casale, director of environmental campaigns for U.S. PIRG Education Fund. "The truth is that methane is a super-potent greenhouse gas that pollutes our air and worsens the climate crisis."

"D.C. residents, like most Americans, are increasingly concerned about climate change," Casale added. "They have a right to the facts about the environmental and health impacts of the products and services they use—including where they get their energy."

The groups pointed to Washington Gas's claims that natural gas is "clean, efficient, and reliable" and its illustrations of colorful flowers on household bills as examples of the company's deception of customers.

"Companies are legally obliged to be honest with the public, including about how their businesses may impact the environment and safety of consumers," said ClientEarth lawyer Tyler Highful.

The groups noted that Washington D.C.'s Customer Protection Procedures Act prohibits companies from engaging in "an unfair or deceptive trade practice, whether or not any consumer is in fact misled, deceived, or damaged."

"The truth is that all fossil fuels must be wound down and eliminated from our energy systems in order to limit planetary warming," said ClientEarth, echoing warnings from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

While assuring its customers that the use of natural gas is "sustainable," Washington Gas is planning an expansion of its gas infrastructure, even as the D.C. Council passed legislation requiring all new buildings in the District to achieve net-zero emissions starting in 2026 and banned the use of methane gas in new construction.

According to an analysis of other utilities' marketing practices by U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Environment America Research and Policy Center, companies in California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Texas are also consistently trying to convince customers that natural gas will not harm the environment.

"The sooner America gets off gas, the better," said Johanna Neumann, senior director of Environment America Research and Policy Center's Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy. "Today's lawsuit signals that utility marketing campaigns that try to sell 'clean' fossil fuels are officially off limits."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
pro-choice campaigners in Kansas prepare to knock on doors

After Kansas Win, Abortion Rights Advocates Call Ballot Measures the 'Next Frontier'

"Ballot initiatives are a phenomenally powerful tool when there's a disconnect between the popularity of an issue and what's being enacted by politicians," said Kelly Hall of the Fairness Project.

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

Sanders Crafts Amendment to Close 'Holes' in Medicare That 'Are Harming Seniors'

"Adding dental, vision, and hearing benefits to Medicare is supported by 84% of the American people," said an aide to the senator, who plans to propose including the expansion in Democrats' reconciliation package.

Brett Wilkins ·

John Fetterman with supporters

Fetterman Celebrates 1 Million Individual Donations Ahead of Return to Campaign Trail

"The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman's unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth."

Julia Conley ·

Roomba

Consumer Advocates Blast 'Dangerous' Amazon Bid to Buy Maker of Roomba

"From a privacy perspective, this is a nightmare," said one anti-monopoly critic. "From an antitrust perspective, this is one of the most powerful data collection companies on Earth acquiring another vast and intrusive set of data."

Julia Conley ·

doctor visit

98 Million in US Skipped Treatment or Cut Back on Essentials to Pay for Healthcare This Year

"People have been making trade-offs to pay for healthcare for years. Inflation has only made things worse as people are also now struggling with the high price of gas, food, and electricity," said the president of West Health, which conducted the new poll with Gallup.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders Announces Amendment to Strip All Fossil Fuel Handouts From Manchin Deal
  2. Sanders Says GOP Shouldn't Have Funded Wars If It Didn't Want to Take Care of Vets
  3. 'Enormous Victory': Kansas Voters Resoundingly Defeat Anti-Abortion Amendment
  4. Welcome to the New Era of Rightwing Judicial Supremacy
  5. How to Stop the GOP From Killing Medicare, Social Security, and Us
  6. Alarm Raised Over Manchin Side Deal That Would Pave Way for Major 'Climate Bomb'
  7. Sanders Blasts 'Huge Giveaway' to Fossil Fuel Industry in Manchin Deal
  8. Mandela Barnes Slams 'Self-Serving, Multimillionaire' Ron Johnson for Attack on Social Security, Medicare
  9. With Sinema Opposing Tax Hikes for Rich, Progressives Say Carried Interest Provision Must Stay in IRA
  10. Fetterman Ridicules 'Out of Touch' Dr. Oz Claim About Happiness and the Super Rich
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.