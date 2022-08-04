'Alarming': Nearly 1/3 in US Worry About Violence, Intimidation at Polls

\u0022This is a shameful failure of our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s what Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), said Thursday in response to survey results that show notable shares of U.S. voters are afraid of encountering intimidation or violence at polling stations.\r\n\r\nThe poll, commissioned by GPAHE and conducted by Edge Research in late July, follows former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022Big Lie\u0022 about the 2020 presidential election results as well as recent failures by congressional Democrats to pass comprehensive voting rights legislation amid a \u0022tidal wave\u0022 of GOP-led voter suppression efforts.\r\n\r\nThe new findings were also published just a few months before U.S. voters will cast their ballots in the consequential November midterm elections. The data shows that only 41% of Americans feel safe at a polling place.\r\n\r\nAt both the local and national levels, about a quarter to a third of respondents worry about politically motivated poll workers intimidating voters; poll workers and vote counters being intimidated by activists; groups like the Proud Boys—a hate group involved in the January 6, 2021 insurrection—serving as poll watchers; voters, especially people of color, being harassed; people not being allowed to cast a ballot; people carrying weapons at polling places; and a shooting or other violent attack on Election Day.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe results indicate that voters\u0026#039; fears impact political participation on several fronts: 42% are afraid to attend a march or rally, 35% are nervous about putting up a window or yard sign, 23% are concerned about opening their door to a canvasser, 19% worry about attending a candidate forum, and 13% fear going to vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Heightened levels of concern among young people and Black and Hispanic people are driving many of these numbers, while white people express lower than average concern about all polling place scenarios except fraud, even though research has shown that voter fraud does not exist on any significant level,\u0022 GPAHE highlighted.\r\n\r\nFor example, 18% of both Black and Hispanic Americans are afraid to vote—and among all Generation Z voters, or those ages 18 to 25, that figure is 23%.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGPAHE co-founder and president Wendy Via said that \u0022these findings are extremely alarming.\u0022\r\n\r\nVia pointed out that the survey also asked about Americans feeling fear related to multiple major issues—from political and racial division to loosening gun regulations—and in various spaces, including concerts and festivals, government buildings, grocery stores, movie theaters, places of worship, restaurants, schools, and workplaces.\r\n\r\n\u0022Not only are people afraid as they go about their daily lives, they are scared they will face intimidation and threats at their own polling places,\u0022 she said. \u0022The fear people are experiencing—especially Black people, Hispanic people, and young people—is a form of voter suppression that needs to be addressed before the election.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlong with releasing the survey results, GPAHE sent a memo to U.S. secretaries of state about the data. As the group summarized in a statement, it also offered recommendations:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tBan all weapons in and around polling places;\r\n\tCommunicate early and clearly plans and assurances that the elections will be fair and honest;\r\n\tUse the authority of the secretary of state offices to counter any misinformation about the elections;\r\n\tTake action to ensure that the polls will be safe for voters, workers, and volunteers; and\r\n\tCommunicate to the public instructions for what a voter should do if intimidated or harassed.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe poll shows that a majority of respondents—across party lines and including gun owners—believe Americans should be banned from carrying firearms at polling stations.\r\n\r\nAccording to the memo, \u0022Currently, a total of 12 states have prohibitions on carrying firearms at polling places, eight states prohibit both open carry and concealed carry at the polls, and four prohibit concealed carry only.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe document declares that \u0022given the nationwide concerns around the November elections and the harassing behavior already witnessed during the primaries, GPAHE\u0026#039;s survey data is a call to action for secretaries of state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBeirich similarly stressed that state and local leaders must urgently do more.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our states are failing communities that have been historically disenfranchised, and they are failing young voters,\u0022 she said. \u0022In an environment where white supremacist groups like the Proud Boys are showing up at parades, town halls, campaign rallies, and school board meetings, and where people are carrying their AR-15s into campaign events, it\u0026#039;s no wonder that people are more afraid.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe memo and poll come after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday held a virtual discussion with Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. and about 750 election officials and workers.\r\n\r\nThe DOJ\u0026#039;s Election Threats Task Force also released updates on its first year of work, including that approximately 11% of more than 1,000 contacts \u0022reported as hostile or harassing by the election community\u0022 met the threshold for a federal criminal investigation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Officials in states with close elections and post-election contests were more likely to receive threats,\u0022 a department statement said, adding that \u002258% of the total of potentially criminal threats were in states that underwent 2020 post-election lawsuits, recounts, and audits, such as Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, Polite said the DOJ\u0026#039;s investigations into threats against election workers have led to charges in five cases and one conviction, and he expects more charges are coming.\r\n\r\n\u0022The trauma experienced in this community,\u0022 he said of election workers, \u0022is profound and unprecedented.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlso on Monday, a federal judge sentenced Guy Wesley Reffitt—the first defendant convicted at trial in the DOJ\u0026#039;s criminal inquiry into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol—to over seven years in prison.\r\n\r\nReffitt, the department noted, is among more than 850 individuals who \u0022have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.\u0022