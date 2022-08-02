'This Cannot Wait': Groups Warn Democrats Not to Let Stock Trading Ban Die

A coalition of watchdog organizations on Tuesday urged Democratic congressional leaders to \u0022expeditiously\u0022 bring a ban on lawmaker stock trading up for a vote, warning that a proposal with broad support from the U.S. public is at growing risk of dying as the Senate prepares for August recess and the midterms loom.\r\n\r\n\u0022We fear that without your strong leadership and advocacy, this critical good government reform will stall,\u0022 reads a letter that 22 groups, including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Public Citizen, sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022This crisis of institutional legitimacy requires a swift and comprehensive response.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Each day that passes increases the chance that Congress will not have time to take up and pass this legislation. That must not happen,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022We would like to be entirely clear: this is not a problem that will go away as long as members are allowed to own or trade individual financial instruments. There will always be new reports of members who own stock in companies they regulate or to which they appropriate taxpayer dollars.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Revelations that members unscrupulously purchased or sold stock in companies at deeply suspicious moments will continue as long as this goes unaddressed,\u0022 the groups add. \u0022And every new story will further erode public trust in our government and undermine Congress’ legitimacy.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic senators have been working for months on compromise legislation that would ban or severely limit individual stock trading by lawmakers and their immediate family members. As long as the legislative filibuster remains intact in the Senate, such a bill would need at least 10 Republican supporters to pass.\r\n\r\nThe Senate is unlikely to vote on stock trading legislation before adjourning for August recess, given that Democrats are focused primarily on getting a reconciliation package over the finish line in time.\r\n\r\nLawmakers in the House, meanwhile, are reportedly planning to release a proposal this month that would prohibit members of Congress as well as their spouses and senior staff from trading stocks. According to Punchbowl News, the House Democrats\u0026#039; plan would \u0022force members of Congress, their spouses, and senior staff to choose between putting their assets in a qualified blind trust or completely divesting their investment portfolios.\u0022\r\n\r\nPelosi, whose husband is a prolific trader, initially dismissed calls for a ban, calling stock trading part of the \u0022free market economy\u0022 in which lawmakers should be able to take part.\r\n\r\nThe speaker later reversed course in the face of widespread backlash.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs proposed bans and restrictions on stock trading await votes in both chambers, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and their spouses have continued buying and selling shares of individual companies, often with timing that has raised eyebrows.\r\n\r\nBusiness Insider, which has been closely tracking lawmakers\u0026#039; stock trades in recent months, noted last week that it and other news outlets have identified 66 members of Congress who have \u0022recently failed to properly report their financial trades as mandated by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012,\u0022 a largely toothless law aimed at preventing insider trading.\r\n\r\nIn their letter to Schumer and Pelosi on Tuesday, the watchdog groups argued that \u0022our country is at an inflection point: the reports of members\u0026#039; suspicious stock trades at the beginning of the pandemic and the routine and bipartisan failures to comply with the STOCK Act have severely harmed public confidence in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This crisis of institutional legitimacy requires a swift and comprehensive response,\u0022 they wrote. \u0022We therefore urge you to pass legislation that addresses the full scope of the problem by eliminating a significant source of potential conflicts for members... This cannot wait any longer—the American people deserve to know that the needs of the public, not members of Congress\u0026#039; stock portfolios, come first.\u0022