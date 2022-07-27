Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Mandela Barnes

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes speaks during Milwaukee's 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival on June 19, 2019. (Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE)

Progressive Champion Mandela Barnes Emerges as Dem to Take on Ron Johnson in Wisconsin

The lieutenant governor said he plans to campaign with his former primary rival to "unite Wisconsinites from every corner of the state to defeat Ron Johnson."

Julia Conley

The Democratic primary field in the race to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin shrank for a second time in less than a week on Wednesday as Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announced he would end his campaign, leaving progressive Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the frontrunner.

Barnes received key endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in recent days, and on Monday fellow progressive candidate Tom Nelson said he was throwing his support behind the lieutenant governor after his campaign ran out of money.

"Mandela is our best shot to pick up this seat in November and expand the majority with true progressive champs."

Lasry said he was also endorsing Barnes ahead of the August 9 primary, telling Politico that "the most important thing that we can do for Wisconsin is to get rid of Ron Johnson."

"I firmly believe that if there was no path to victory, the best thing to do is to make sure that we can as early as possible rally around a nominee so that we can spend every second that we have making sure that we're working toward that goal," he said.

Barnes said he and Lasry will soon begin campaigning together to "unite Wisconsinites from every corner of the state to defeat Ron Johnson."

"The field is rallying around Mandela Barnes because our real opponent is the insurrectionist Sen. Ron Johnson," said Jake Spence, director of the Working Families Party in Wisconsin. "Now's the time to come together for Mandela so we can flip that Senate seat and deliver the good-paying union jobs, investments in American manufacturing, and support for small businesses that Wisconsin working families deserve."

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is the only other Democratic candidate remaining in the race who polled above 1% in a late June poll by Marquette University.

In that survey, 25% of voters said they supported Barnes and 21% said they supported Lasry. Nelson polled at 7% and Godlewski at 9%.

Barnes and Godlewski both beat Johnson in a match-up in the poll, 46-44 and 45-43, respectively.

In the primary race, Barnes differentiated himself from Lasry and Godlewski by relying on small donations ranging from $35 to $40. Lasry's campaign was largely self-funded and Godlewski put $1 million of her personal wealth toward the race.

Barnes has taken aim at Johnson's statements about his personal wealth, including his complaint that he "only" doubled his net worth from $23.76 million in 2011 to about $48 million since taking office.

Johnson "has literally no idea what those of us from working- and middle-class families are going through, and he does not deserve to represent us," Barnes said Wednesday.

Endorsing Barnes last week, Sanders said the lieutenant governor "knows the struggles of the working class" as the son of a public school teacher and a United Auto Workers factory employee.

"His agenda advances the interests of working families, not the billionaire class," said the senator.

Progressive advocate Ilyse Hogue called Lasry's exit from the race "huge news" for the Democratic Party's effort to gain Senate seats.

"Mandela is our best shot to pick up this seat in November and expand the majority with true progressive champs," said Hogue.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Olivia Julianna

Woman Targeted by Gaetz Raises $300K (and Counting) for Abortion Rights

"He expected me to cower and hide," said Olivia Julianna, "but that's not how it played out."

Julia Conley ·

powell-fed-3600x2400

With Latest Rate Hike, Progressive Critics Say Fed 'Making a Big Mistake'

"Rate hikes will force millions of Americans into joblessness and make families poorer," said economist Robert Reich. "It's the last thing we need right now."

Kenny Stancil ·

Warren Buffett

'Racism—Pure and Simple': Buffett Lender Redlined Philly-Area Homebuyers, Says DOJ

"This settlement is a stark reminder that redlining is not a problem from a bygone era," said Kristen Clarke, an assistant U.S. attorney general, announcing a $20 million deal with Trident Mortgage.

Brett Wilkins ·

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference

Progressives Slam Senate Passage of $76 Billion 'Corporate Giveaway'

"Rather than give aid to needy American families," said one progressive group, "the Senate decided to rise to the occasion to cut taxes for already-profitable technology companies like Intel."

Jake Johnson ·

child works on laptop

'Critical' Online Privacy Protections for Children Advance to Senate Floor Vote

"For far too long, Big Tech has been allowed to regulate itself at great expense to the health and well-being of young Americans," said the head of the advocacy group Fairplay.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.