Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Sanders Shreds Big Tech's $76 Billion 'Corporate Welfare' Payday in CHIPS Act

"Bottom line: Let us rebuild the U.S. microchip industry, but let's do it in a way that benefits all of our society, not just a handful of wealthy, profitable, and powerful corporations."

Brett Wilkins

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday again took aim at the CHIPS Act, proposed bipartisan legislation the Vermont independent noted contains tens of billions of dollars in "corporate welfare" for tech giants—taxpayer money he says would be better spent on programs of social uplift.

"The question we should be asking is this: Should American taxpayers provide the microchip industry with a blank check of over $76 billion?"

"What the CHIPS bill represents is the question of whether or not we will have priorities in this country that represent the needs of working families and the middle class, or whether this institution, the entire Congress, is totally beholden to wealthy and powerful corporate interests," Sanders said Monday during a Senate floor speech.

The Associated Press reports the Senate was set to vote on advancing the bill on Monday. However, stormy East Coast weather disrupted several lawmakers' travel plans and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the vote will be held Tuesday morning. The House will take up the measure after the Senate votes.

"I do not argue with anyone who makes the point that there is a global shortage in microchips and semiconductors which, is making it harder for manufacturers to produce the cars, the cellphones, the household appliances, and the electronic equipment that we need," Sanders continued. "This shortage is, in fact, costing American workers good-paying jobs and raising prices for families. That is why I personally strongly support efforts to expand U.S. microchip production."

The senator continued:

The question we should be asking is this: Should American taxpayers provide the microchip industry with a blank check of over $76 billion at the same exact time when semiconductor companies are making tens of billions of dollars in profits and paying their CEOs exorbitant compensation packages?... I think the answer to that is a resounding no. This is an enormously profitable industry.

For $76 billion we could expand Medicare to provide senior citizens with the high-quality hearing aids and eyeglasses that they desperately need. And for a bit more we could provide dental care as well. For $76 billion we could eliminate homelessness in America and create good-paying jobs from Maine to California building hundreds of thousands of affordable rental units. For $76 billion we could make every community college in America tuition free for the next seven years. And on and on it goes.

Sanders' speech came days after the two-time democratic socialist presidential candidate introduced an amendment to the CHIPS Act that would impose restrictions on the billions of dollars in federal subsidies and tax credits Congress is set to give the already booming U.S. microchip industry.

Some critics have noted that lawmakers pushing for passage of the CHIPS Act have apparent pecuniary conflicts of interest. For example, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) husband purchased as much as $5 million worth of Silicon Valley software and chipmaker Nvidia's stock ahead of the expected CHIPS Act vote.

"When signed into law, the impacts of this bipartisan chips and innovation bill will last years if not decades," Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor. "It will mean an increase in American jobs, increased manufacturing here at home, relief for our supply chains, and lower costs for the American people."

However, Sanders contended that "at a time when the working families of this country are falling further and further behind while the very rich are getting much richer, let us get our priorities right."

"Not only would this bill be providing corporate welfare to profitable American corporations, but we would literally be handing over U.S. taxpayer dollars to corporations that are owned or controlled by other countries," he continued.

"If private companies are going to benefit from generous taxpayer subsidies, the financial gains made by these companies must be shared with the American people, not just wealthy shareholders," Sanders added. "In other words, if microchip companies make a profit as a direct result of these federal grants, the taxpayers of this country have a right to get a reasonable return on that investment."

"Bottom line: Let us rebuild the U.S. microchip industry," he argued, "but let's do it in a way that benefits all of our society, not just a handful of wealthy, profitable, and powerful corporations."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Marc Short

Pence's Ex-Chief of Staff and White House Lawyer Testified to Jan. 6 Grand Jury

The DOJ's grand jury, said one legal expert, "is finally going for the jugular: It's targeting Trump's role in criminally pressuring his own VP to help him overturn his 2020 loss to Biden."

Jessica Corbett ·

Bernie Sanders

Sanders Shreds Big Tech's $76 Billion 'Corporate Welfare' Payday in CHIPS Act

"Bottom line: Let us rebuild the U.S. microchip industry, but let's do it in a way that benefits all of our society, not just a handful of wealthy, profitable, and powerful corporations."

Brett Wilkins ·

A woman speaks in support of abortion rights

Michigan Students Walk Out of Ceremony Over Keynote Speaker's Pro-Forced Birth Views

"Keep in mind that the state of abortion rights in Michigan is very much on the line. Being quiet right now is a political choice."

Julia Conley ·

Fossil Free Research

Student Climate Campaigners Welcome 'Momentous Victory' at Cambridge

Advocates say that while renaming the BP Institute would be "symbolically important," adopting a policy to reject "all fossil fuel industry funding and research partnerships" is what's needed.

Jessica Corbett ·

Activists participate in a rally urging the expansion of Social Security benefits in front of the White House July 13, 2015

Around Half of US Seniors Living Alone Can't Afford Basic Expenses: Study

"There's a myth that Social Security and Medicare miraculously take care of all of people's needs in older age. The reality is they don't, and far too many people are one crisis away from economic insecurity."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.