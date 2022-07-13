'You Don't Got This': Peace Group Blasts NYC's New Nuclear Survival PSA

Peace advocates on Tuesday derided a New York City public service announcement meant to prepare residents for a nuclear attack as a 21st-century version of the absurd Duck and Cover civil defense film of the early Cold War era.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hard to believe the city of N.Y. would produce this!\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So, there\u0026#039;s been a nuclear attack,\u0022 the narrator of the NYC Emergency Management video begins. \u0022Don\u0026#039;t ask me how or why, just know the big one has hit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So what do we do?\u0022 she continues before instructing viewers to \u0022get inside, fast,\u0022 \u0022stay inside... and get clean immediately,\u0022 and \u0022stay tuned; follow media for more information.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All right? You\u0026#039;ve got this,\u0022 the woman assures viewers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the PSA a \u0022great idea,\u0022 some critics accused officials of unwarranted fearmongering amid increased nuclear tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and NATO\u0026#039;s response.\r\n\r\nOthers lambasted the PSA as latest in a line of nuclear war informationals like the U.S. Civil Defense Administration\u0026#039;s Duck and Cover and the British government\u0026#039;s Protect and Survive films that offer little more than delusive contentment for millions of people who likely would not survive a full-scale thermonuclear attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022The reality is, if this comes to pass, you don\u0026#039;t \u0026#039;got this,\u0026#039;\u0022 tweeted the International Campaign to Ban Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which was awarded the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its work leading to a landmark treaty outlawing nukes.\r\n\r\nCalling the PSA \u0022outrageously misguided,\u0022 ICAN said it\u0026#039;s difficult to get inside fast during a nuclear explosion \u0022when, in a matter of seconds, houses up to 175 kilometers away from the epicenter crumble like they are made of cards.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The PSA goes on to advise to \u0026#039;stay inside, remove clothing, and shower,\u0026#039;\u0022 ICAN added. \u0022As if taking a shower will be feasible during a nuclear attack, or effective to protect you against radioactive ash. And \u0026#039;stay tuned\u0026#039;—as if communications infrastructure will be functional.\u0022 \r\n\r\nThe United States and Russia have over 11,000 nuclear warheads in their combined arsenals. China, France, and Britain have hundreds of warheads each, while India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea each have between 50-165 nukes.\r\n\r\nAccording to NukeMap, a single Russian 800 kiloton warhead airburst over midtown Manhattan would destroy or severely damage much of New York City and cause an estimated 4.5 million casualties. \r\n\r\nA higher-yield weapon, like the five-megaton warheads atop China\u0026#039;s Dong Feng-5 intercontinental ballistic missiles, would destroy most of the city while killing or wounding around eight million people. In an actual full-scale nuclear war, multiple warheads would likely be launched against a target as important as New York. \r\n\r\nMillions of people not instantly incinerated or obliterated by the fireball—which is hotter than the sun\u0026#039;s core—and immense blast wave of a nuclear explosion would suffer severe burns, blinding, lacerations, blunt-force injuries, and, for many, the slow death of radiation poisoning.\r\n\r\n\u0022The living,\u0022 Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev reputedly said, \u0022will envy the dead.\u0022