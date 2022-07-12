WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Hearing to Focus on How Far-Right Extremists Answered Trump's 'Siren Call'

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to document how far-right extremists answered former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s \u0022siren call\u0022 to converge in Washington for a lie-fueled \u0022stop the steal\u0022 rally that descended into violent chaos.\r\n\r\n​​\u0022Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!\u0022 Trump tweeted just before 2:00 am on December 19, 2020.\r\n\r\n\u0022Donald Trump sent out the tweet that would be heard around the world, the first time in American history when a president of the United States called a protest against his own government, in fact, to try to stop the counting of Electoral College votes in a presidential election he had lost,\u0022 Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Sunday in an appearance on CBS\u0026#039; \u0022Face the Nation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People are going to hear the story of that tweet, and then the explosive effect it had in Trump World and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country,\u0022 said Raskin.\r\n\r\nThe hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm ET. Watch live:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon, and other right-wing groups with members now facing sedition charges over the deadly coup attempt will be the focus of Tuesday\u0026#039;s hearing.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will lay out the body of evidence that we have that talks about how\u0022 Trump\u0026#039;s December 19 tweet was a \u0022siren call\u0022 to far-right extremists who stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s Electoral College victory, panel member Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told NBC\u0026#039;s \u0022Meet the Press\u0022 on Sunday.\r\n\r\nThe panel\u0026#039;s seventh public hearing since mid-June is set to examine what it calls \u0022the final phase of Trump\u0026#039;s multi-pronged effort\u0022 to cling to power following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, the\u0026nbsp;Associated Press reported. \u0022As dozens of lawsuits and\u0026nbsp;false claims of voter fraud\u0026nbsp;fizzled, Trump tweeted the rally invitation, a pivotal moment, the committee said.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to AP:\r\n\r\n\r\nAmong those expected to testify is Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was \u0022calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.\u0022 Another witness is Jason Van Tatenhove, an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. The witnesses were confirmed by someone familiar with the testimony who spoke on condition of anonymity because the witnesses had not yet been announced.\r\n\r\n[...]\r\n\r\nWhat the committee intends to probe Tuesday is whether the extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon adherents who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.\r\n\r\nThe panel is also expected to highlight\u0026nbsp;new testimony from Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, who \u0022was aware of every major move\u0022 Trump was making, said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) who will lead the session.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ll show how some of these right-wing extremist groups who came to D.C. and led the attack on the Capitol had ties to Trump associates, including Roger Stone and General [Michael] Flynn,\u0022 a committee aide said Monday.