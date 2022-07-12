Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Hearing to Focus on How Far-Right Extremists Answered Trump's 'Siren Call'

The ex-president's tweet to "Be there, will be wild!" had an "explosive effect... in Trump world and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups," said Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Kenny Stancil

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to document how far-right extremists answered former President Donald Trump's "siren call" to converge in Washington for a lie-fueled "stop the steal" rally that descended into violent chaos.

​​"Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" Trump tweeted just before 2:00 am on December 19, 2020.

"Donald Trump sent out the tweet that would be heard around the world, the first time in American history when a president of the United States called a protest against his own government, in fact, to try to stop the counting of Electoral College votes in a presidential election he had lost," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Sunday in an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"People are going to hear the story of that tweet, and then the explosive effect it had in Trump World and specifically among the domestic violent extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country," said Raskin.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm ET. Watch live:

The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon, and other right-wing groups with members now facing sedition charges over the deadly coup attempt will be the focus of Tuesday's hearing.

"We will lay out the body of evidence that we have that talks about how" Trump's December 19 tweet was a "siren call" to far-right extremists who stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, panel member Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

The panel's seventh public hearing since mid-June is set to examine what it calls "the final phase of Trump's multi-pronged effort" to cling to power following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reported. "As dozens of lawsuits and false claims of voter fraud fizzled, Trump tweeted the rally invitation, a pivotal moment, the committee said."

According to AP:

Among those expected to testify is Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He admitted that on Jan. 2, 2021, he posted an image stating that Trump was "calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest." Another witness is Jason Van Tatenhove, an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. The witnesses were confirmed by someone familiar with the testimony who spoke on condition of anonymity because the witnesses had not yet been announced.

[...]

What the committee intends to probe Tuesday is whether the extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon adherents who had rallied for Trump before, coordinated with White House allies for Jan. 6. The Oath Keepers have denied there was any plan to storm the Capitol.

The panel is also expected to highlight new testimony from Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, who "was aware of every major move" Trump was making, said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) who will lead the session.

"We'll show how some of these right-wing extremist groups who came to D.C. and led the attack on the Capitol had ties to Trump associates, including Roger Stone and General [Michael] Flynn," a committee aide said Monday.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Justice for Shireen banner

Biden Urged to 'Demand Justice' for Shireen Abu Akleh, Jamal Khashoggi

"Failing to even mention these slain reporters during his Middle Eastern trip would send exactly the wrong message to both foreign governments and vulnerable journalists around the world."

Jessica Corbett ·

hawley_2000x1047

WATCH: Hawley Taken to Task for Transphobic Questioning on Abortion Rights

"We can recognize that this impacts women while also recognizing it impacts other groups—those things are not mutually exclusive, Sen. Hawley," said a law professor testifying to a Senate committee.

Kenny Stancil ·

january-6-attack

Survey Reveals How Much Voters Dislike Companies Funding Seditious GOP Lawmakers

"Given this survey's findings, CEOs should certainly note: they face an undeniable threat to their bottom lines once consumers are made aware of their funding of fascists."

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) holds a news conference on March 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

'I'm Going to Kill You': Congresswoman Jayapal Targeted in Alleged Hate Crime

"The right-wingers crying over protesters often won't talk about their deranged supporters threatening to kill lawmakers with an ounce of care or concern," said Rep. Ilhan Omar in response to the attack on her colleague.

Brett Wilkins ·

Demonstrators hold a banner protesting U.S. military spending

'$839 Billion Military Budget Is a Policy Failure,' Say Critics as House Tees Up NDAA

"More guns and tanks are of no use to Americans without housing, education, or healthcare," said Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  2. Video Hidden by US Navy for 6 Months Shows 34 Hours of Spewing Jet Fuel
  3. House Dem Urges Biden to Fire Trump-Picked IRS Chief Over 'Titanic' Audit Scandal
  4. The Dangerous Rise of the Gullible American Cynic
  5. Raskin Says What Trump Did 'Makes the Watergate Break-in Look Like the Work of Cub Scouts'
  6. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  7. Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death
  8. Why Neil Gorsuch's Mother Would Be So Proud of the Destruction His Supreme Court Has Wrought
  9. White House 'Some Activists' Comment Roils Progressive Abortion Rights Champions
  10. Warren, Sanders, and Others Blast Biden's 'Failure' on Federal Cannabis Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.