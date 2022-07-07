Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death

Progressive policy analyst Matt Bruenig on Thursday pointed to a little-noticed detail in Sen. Marco Rubio\u0026#039;s so-called \u0022pro-family framework,\u0022 which the Florida Republican released late last month to expand on the GOP\u0026#039;s vision for the country as millions of people are forced to continue unwanted pregnancies following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.\r\n\r\nA key element of the plan is Rubio\u0026#039;s proposal for \u0022paid\u0022 family leave, which he developed in 2018 with former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022Cassidy and Rubio are really just proposing parental leave loans.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported at the time, Rubio\u0026#039;s plan would offer employees eight to 12 weeks off of work to take care of their families, but those weeks would be paid for by the workers themselves by dipping into their Social Security accounts.\r\n\r\nThe proposal was panned when it was released in 2018, with the Urban Institute noting it would cut retirement benefits by 3% to 10% over the course of Americans\u0026#039; later years.\r\n\r\nBruenig, founder of the progressive think tank People\u0026#039;s Policy Project, noted an even more \u0022cruel\u0022 provision in the plan which would affect parents who die after using the benefit and before they reach old age.\r\n\r\n\u0022In order for Rubio\u0026#039;s proposal to truly be budget-neutral, he needs the Social Security Administration (SSA) to be able to recover all of the parental leave benefits it pays out,\u0022 Bruenig explained. \u0022For people who live long enough to claim Social Security, this is easy enough: The SSA recovers the leave benefits by docking their Social Security checks.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor people who die before they are able to collect Social Security benefits, however, \u0022all of the parental benefits they received during their life are deemed overpayments and the SSA makes their estate pay them back.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So when mom or dad tragically dies a few years after having their third kid, the surviving spouse will have to send a big fat check to the SSA,\u0022 Bruenig wrote.\r\n\r\nRyan Cooper of The American Prospect marveled at \u0022the level of casual malevolence you need\u0022 to concoct such a funding mechanism, while political scientist Kevin Elliott wrote that for the Republican Party, \u0022literally anything is thinkable except raising taxes on rich people.\u0022\r\n\r\nPatrick T. Brown of the Ethics and Public Policy Center suggested that future versions of Rubio\u0026#039;s proposal, like one proposed by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), might amend the provision regarding premature death, but Bruenig wrote that their plan \u0022would have the same problem assuming they actually tried to stick to the cost-neutral commitment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Cassidy and Rubio are really just proposing parental leave loans,\u0022 said Bruenig. \u0022It\u0026#039;s all unworkable in various ways.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Republicans\u0026#039; insistence on requiring parents to pay for their leave through their Social Security \u0022is bizarre for a lot of reasons,\u0022 Bruenig added, noting that an actual paid leave program \u0022would cost very little and could almost certainly be funded by increasing the payroll tax by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points.\u0022\r\n\r\nBruenig also took aim at Rubio\u0026#039;s plan for the Child Tax Credit (CTC), the expansion of which helped millions of families afford groceries and other essentials last year before the monthly payments were cut due to right-wing opposition.\r\n\r\nUnder Rubio\u0026#039;s plan, the full CTC benefit would only be offered to parents who earn more than $29,412 per year, and parents with no earnings—those who are likely to be most in need of financial support—would be eligible for no benefits.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is hard to understand how creating a child benefit that excludes the most desperate families is meant to be a \u0026#039;pro-life benefit\u0026#039; aimed at helping people who, post-Dobbs, are unable to receive abortion services,\u0022 wrote Bruenig. \u0022Abortion is most prevalent among young women with very low or no earnings, including many young women who are still in education.\u0022