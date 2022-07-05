DOJ Sues to Prevent Arizona's 'Onerous' Proof of Citizenship Voting Law

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday sued Arizona in a bid to block a recently enacted law forcing residents to show proof of citizenship in order to vote in federal elections.\r\n\r\n\u0022Arizona is a repeat offender when it comes to attempts to make it harder to register to vote.\u0022\r\n\r\nAssistant U.S. Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke said in a statement that the \u0022onerous documentary proof of citizenship requirement\u0022 in the Arizona law, H.B. 2492, \u0022constitutes a textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported, voting rights advocates have sounded the alarm over the law, which is set to go into effect in January, and which People for the American Way warned could prompt \u0022the most extreme voter purge in the country.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to one estimate, as many as 192,000 Arizonans could be stricken from the state\u0026#039;s voter rolls if the law takes effect.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a press call, Clarke\u0026nbsp;said that \u0022Arizona is a repeat offender when it comes to attempts to make it harder to register to vote.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For nearly three decades, the National Voter Registration Act has helped to move states in the right direction by eliminating unnecessary requirements that have historically made it harder for eligible voters to access the registration rolls,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Arizona has passed a law that turns the clock back on progress by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls for certain federal elections.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This lawsuit reflects our deep commitment to using every available tool to protect all Americans\u0026#039; right to vote,\u0022 Clarke added, \u0022and to ensure that their voices are heard in our democracy.\u0022