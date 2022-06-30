'Massive Betrayal': Biden Cuts Deal With McConnell to Nominate Anti-Abortion Judge

President Joe Biden has reportedly struck a deal with Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer to a lifetime federal judgeship in Kentucky, news that comes less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion.\r\n\r\n\u0022Lifetime appointments to federal courts for people with records like Chad Meredith are unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Louisville\u0026#039;s Courier-Journal, Biden has agreed to nominate Republican attorney\u0026nbsp;Chad Meredith once there\u0026#039;s a federal court vacancy in Kentucky, where abortion was outlawed immediately following the high court\u0026#039;s ruling in\u0026nbsp;Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization on Friday.\r\n\r\nIn exchange, McConnell (R-Ky.) has purportedly agreed not to obstruct the president\u0026#039;s future judicial nominations—a vow that was met with deep skepticism from outside observers, given the Kentucky Republican\u0026#039;s long record of cynical machinations that have yanked the Supreme Court and lower courts to the right for decades to come.\r\n\r\nThe broad sketch of the agreement between Biden and McConnell was confirmed Wednesday by the office of Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), who voiced opposition to any deal to elevate Meredith to a lifetime post on the federal judiciary, which McConnell has succeeded in filling with far-right, young, and often badly unqualified judges handpicked by the Federalist Society.\r\n\r\n\u0022That last thing we need is another extremist on the bench,\u0022 Yarmuth said of Meredith, who defended state-level attacks on abortion access as Kentucky\u0026#039;s solicitor general.\r\n\r\nKentucky U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker also slammed the agreement, which he characterized as a \u0022complete slap in the face.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the eyes of reproductive rights advocates who are working to defend basic freedoms from the Supreme Court and GOP legislatures, the timing of Biden\u0026#039;s deal with McConnell—which would\u0026#039;ve drawn outrage in any case—couldn\u0026#039;t have been worse.\r\n\r\n\u0022We elected you to PROTECT abortion access, not nominate anti-abortion judges as our rights are stripped away!\u0022 tweeted Women\u0026#039;s March, which has promised a \u0022Summer of Rage\u0022 in response to the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision striking down Roe v. Wade. The organization has also said it would support primary challenges against Democrats complicit in the right-wing takeover of the nation\u0026#039;s judiciary.\r\n\r\nPlanned Parenthood Alliance Advocates East added that \u0022lifetime appointments to federal courts for people with records like Chad Meredith are unacceptable and the reason we have lost the federal right to abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We deserve better,\u0022 the group said.\r\n\r\nThe outlines of the president\u0026#039;s agreement with the Senate\u0026#039;s top Republican came as the White House is facing backlash for failing to do everything in its power to defend abortion rights in Republican-led states that are moving aggressively to ban the procedure, throwing pregnant people across the country into chaos and endangering their health and livelihoods.\r\n\r\nIn an interview that aired earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris said the White House is not currently discussing a proposal—backed by prominent progressive lawmakers—to utilize federal property to ensure abortion access for people in GOP-controlled states.\r\n\r\nAs Reuters reported Wednesday, \u0022the White House is pursuing a more limited set of policy responses while urging voters and Congress to act. The White House\u0026#039;s plans include a range of executive actions in the coming days, as well as promising to protect women who cross state lines for abortions and support for medical abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden and officials are concerned that more radical moves would be politically polarizing ahead of November\u0026#039;s midterm elections, undermine public trust in institutions like the Supreme Court, or lack strong legal footing,\u0022 the outlet added.\r\n\r\nBut with public confidence in the Supreme Court already at an all-time low, critics are warning that the White House\u0026#039;s refusal to act boldly to reform the court and shield abortion care could have devastating consequences, allowing Republicans and their allies in the courts to trample more rights as the GOP looks to seize control of the federal government in the upcoming midterms and in 2024.\r\n\r\nDenouncing Biden\u0026#039;s deal with McConnell as a \u0022massive betrayal,\u0022 Jezebel\u0026#039;s Laura Bassett argued late Wednesday that \u0022if Democrats are going to continue asking people to vote to make up for what we lost on Friday, they are going to need to show us something much different than this.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden is under a lot of pressure to fill the current court vacancies he has with judges who are friendly to reproductive rights. And instead, he is making deals with McConnell to allow more anti-abortion judges into the fray,\u0022 Bassett wrote. \u0022There is no excuse for it.\u0022