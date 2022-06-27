Scores Feared Dead and Wounded as Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Shopping Center

Officials in Ukraine said Monday that scores of civilians are feared killed or wounded by a Russian missile attack on a crowded shopping center in the central city of Kremenchuk.\r\n\r\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were more than 1,000 people inside the shopping center at the time of the attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is on fire, and rescue workers are trying to put out the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,\u0022 Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUkrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said 13 people died—12 at the site of the attack and one after being rushed to hospital—and 25 people were wounded, while 10 mall employees are missing.\r\n\r\n\u0022People just burned alive,\u0022 Monastyrskyi told The New York Times.\r\n\r\nDmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava region, said that more than 40 people were injured in the strike.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is too early to talk about the final number of the killed,\u0022 Poltava said Monday evening, according to NBC News.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Kremenchuk attack comes amid an escalation of Russian missile strikes against Ukrainian cities including Kyiv and Kharkiv, where officials said five people were killed and 22 others wounded in a Monday attack.\r\n\r\nAccording to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 4,731 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 5,900 others wounded during the course of the Russian invasion, although the agency said it \u0022believes that the actual figures are considerably higher.\u0022