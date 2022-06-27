Sign up for our newsletter.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The House January 6 panel prepares to start a hearing

The House Jan. 6 select committee begins a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Pointing to 'Recently Obtained Evidence,' Jan. 6 Panel Calls Surprise Tuesday Hearing

The announcement came less than a week after the House panel delayed new hearings until next month, citing a "deluge" of fresh evidence.

Common Dreams staff

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol unexpectedly announced Monday that it will be holding a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The congressional panel did not offer any details about the new evidence it will be unveiling Tuesday, which will mark the sixth hearing examining the Capitol attack and the central role that former President Donald Trump and his administration played in sparking the violence.

The committee's announcement, which also didn't reveal who is testifying at the 1:00 pm ET hearing, came less than a week after the panel said it would delay new hearings until July, citing the "deluge of new evidence" it has accumulated since the start of the proceedings earlier this month.

As the New York Times reported, the House panel is "planning at least two more hearings for July," when committee members and witnesses are "expected to detail how a mob of violent extremists attacked the Capitol and how President Donald J. Trump did nothing to call off the violence for more than three hours."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Related

Latest News

Kremenchuk missile attack

Scores Feared Dead and Wounded as Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Shopping Center

"People just burned alive," said Ukraine's interior minister, while the head of the Poltava region stated that "it is too early to talk about the final number of the killed."

Brett Wilkins ·

spider monkey and baby

Biodiversity Risks Could Persist for Decades After Global Temperature Peak

One study co-author said the findings "should act as a wake-up call that delaying emissions cuts will mean a temperature overshoot that comes at an astronomical cost to nature and humans that unproven negative emission technologies cannot simply reverse."

Jessica Corbett ·

Police officers gather to remove activists during an anti death penalty protest in front of the US Supreme Court January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Amnesty Report Demands Biden Take Action to End Death Penalty

"The world is waiting for the USA to do what almost 100 countries have achieved during this past half-century—total abolition of the death penalty," said the group.

Julia Conley ·

The House January 6 panel prepares to start a hearing

Pointing to 'Recently Obtained Evidence,' Jan. 6 Panel Calls Surprise Tuesday Hearing

The announcement came less than a week after the House panel delayed new hearings until next month, citing a "deluge" of fresh evidence.

Common Dreams staff ·

fossil fuel pollution

Looming US Supreme Court Climate Decision Could 'Doom' Hope for Livable Future

"The immediate issue is the limits of the EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gases," said one scientist. "The broader issue is the ability of federal agencies to regulate anything at all."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

