'We Won't Go Back!': Rapid-Response Protests Across US After Roe Reversal

People and advocacy groups across the nation rushed to voice outrage and organize rapid-response demonstrations Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s right-wing supermajority voided half a century of reproductive rights by reversing the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.\r\n\r\n\u0022The SCOTUS decision is class warfare—time to hit the streets!\u0022\r\n\r\nProtesters immediately descended upon the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization, a 6-3 decision declaring that \u0022the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion... and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemonstrators chanted slogans including \u0022We won\u0026#039;t go back!\u0022 and \u0022My body, my choice!\u0022 as they rallied against the court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority. One activist held a sign defiantly proclaiming, \u0022I will aid and abet abortion,\u0022 a reference to laws in states including Texas that outlaw the medical procedure and empower vigilantes to collect bounties on people seek one and those who help them.\r\n\r\nRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) addressed demonstrators, stressing that \u0022we\u0026#039;ve gotta strap in, this is a generational fight.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdvocacy groups and activists around the nation prepared to kick off that fight with localized demonstrations across the country on Friday.\r\n\r\nThe \u0022We Won\u0026#039;t Go Back\u0022 coalition\u0026#039;s website includes a map to locate a planned demonstration in your area or to create your own event.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must organize,\u0022 reads the call to action, \u0022to sound an undeniable alarm to emboldened local lawmakers that they cannot further erode an already insufficient right to abortion and sexual and reproductive healthcare for so many.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, vowed to fight the \u0022outrageous and dangerous ruling.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are the majority,\u0022 she said. \u0022And Republicans packed the courts to accomplish through the courts what voters have repeatedly rejected at the ballot box. We will hold every Republican accountable for overturning Roe and further eviscerating abortion access.\u0022\r\n\r\nShe added: \u0022We have one message today for every Republican who has pushed these draconian policies for years and who attempts to put abortion bans into effect in the states: We\u0026#039;ll see you at the ballot box.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemocratic Socialists of America, many of whose chapters announced Friday rallies,\u0026nbsp;tweeted that \u0022the SCOTUS decision is class warfare—time to hit the streets! We call on DSA chapters, members, and electeds to mobilize now against this violent attack on abortion rights. Free abortion on demand and without apology!\u0022 \r\n\r\n\u0022This barbaric and undemocratic reversal cannot stand unchallenged,\u0022 East Bay DSA—which will rally at San Francisco City Hall at 5:00 pm—tweeted. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice—which is also staging a 5:00 pm protest in San Francisco, at the old Federal Building—tweeted in anticipation of the ruling that \u0022we need solidarity now more than ever as SCOTUS erodes more rights with each decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nStudents for a Democratic Society chapters rushed to organize emergency demonstrations in cities including Denver, Tampa, and Tallahassee.\r\n\r\nIndivisible announced it was co-hosting a next-steps \u0022conversation\u0022 with the legal advocacy group People\u0026#039;s Parity Project, Stand Up America, and Take Back the Court at 1:00 pm EST.\r\n\r\n\u0022If there\u0026#039;s one thing we know—if there\u0026#039;s one thing today shows—it\u0026#039;s that no ruling, law, or decision is unchangeable. The rules are determined by who holds the power. So now we have to build the power to fight back,\u0022 Indivisible co-executive director Leah Greenberg said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOthers noted that state legislatures are now the front lines in the fight for reproductive rights. More than half of all U.S. states are expected to respond to Friday\u0026#039;s ruling by enacting total abortion bans, including 13 states with so-called \u0022trigger bans\u0022 that automatically outlawed abortion when Roe was overturned.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the wake of today\u0026#039;s decision, state legislatures are now the main battleground for abortion rights in America,\u0022 tweeted Forward Majority. \u0022If you care about reproductive rights, you need to care about state legislative power.\u0022