In 'Crisis Moment' for Abortion Rights, Biden Weighs Declaring Public Health Emergency

With the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as this month, President Joe Biden is reportedly weighing a number of executive orders to protect abortion rights at the federal level—including declaration of a national public health emergency—as progressive lawmakers and rights groups push him to act.\r\n\r\nThe New York Times, citing unnamed administration officials, reported Thursday that \u0022some of the ideas under consideration include declaring a national public health emergency, readying the Justice Department to fight any attempt by states to criminalize travel for the purpose of obtaining an abortion, and asserting that Food and Drug Administration regulations granting approval to abortion medications preempt any state bans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a five-alarm fire and we cannot wait to respond.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, Biden signaled that his administration is examining potential unilateral action should right-wing Justice Samuel Alito\u0026#039;s recently leaked draft decision be made final by the high court.\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s some executive orders I could employ, we believe—we\u0026#039;re looking at that right now,\u0022 the president said in an appearance on \u0022Jimmy Kimmel Live!\u0022\r\n\r\nReproductive rights groups have been pressuring Biden to do everything in his power to shield abortion protections after Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) filibustered the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act last month, ending any hopes that Congress would act ahead of the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision.\r\n\r\nIf the high court strikes down Roe, 26 Republican-controlled U.S. states are likely to enact total abortion bans. GOP lawmakers in some states are also considering legislation that would bar residents from traveling across state lines to obtain abortions.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are at a crisis moment for abortion access in this country, and officials at all levels of government must respond—including the executive branch,\u0022 Marya Torrez, senior director of policy development and strategy at Planned Parenthood, told the Times on Thursday.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last week, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) sent a letter imploring Biden to spearhead a \u0022whole-of-government response\u0022 to nationwide attacks on abortion rights.\r\n\r\nIn total, 24 Senate Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) signed onto the letter, which urged Biden to direct federal agencies to lift the remaining restrictions on medication abortion—which now accounts for more than half of all abortions in the U.S.—and \u0022provide vouchers for travel, child care services, and other forms of support for individuals seeking to access abortion care that is unavailable in their home state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring a press conference on Wednesday, Warren said that \u0022we face an extremist Supreme Court that is trying to overrule Roe, and we face politicians who are ready to swoop in and take advantage the moment the Supreme Court acts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So far this year, they have introduced more than 550 abortion restrictions in 40 states, and Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Washington have made clear where we\u0026#039;re headed next,\u0022 Warren continued. \u0022They have said quite openly that if they can seize control of government, then they will ban abortions all across this country. Let us be clear: the American people oppose this extremist agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a five-alarm fire,\u0022 the senator added, \u0022and we cannot wait to respond.\u0022