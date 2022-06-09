Golden, Schrader Only Two House Dems to Vote No With GOP Against 'Commonsense' Gun Bill

Congressmen Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon were the only two House Democrats on Wednesday to vote against a package of gun control measures framed by party leadership as \u0022commonsense measures that will make an enormous difference to save lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Who wouldn\u0026#039;t vote to raise the age to take weapons of war out of the hands of teenagers?\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Protecting Our Kids Act passed the U.S. House in a 223-204 vote, which came after a House panel heard survivors and eye-witnesses to recent mass shootings plead for federal action on gun safety, including the mother of Uvalde, Texas victim \u0022Lexi\u0022 Rubio who told lawmakers that \u0022as her voice, we demand action.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe package includes seven provisions, which were also voted on individually. The measures included banning bump stocks, banning high-capacity magazines, raising the age for purchasing semi-automatic rifles—like the AR-15 used in Uvalde—from 18 to 21, and strengthening federal criminal offenses for gun trafficking.\r\n\r\nAccording to The Hill, Golden, who previously called the package \u0022too sweeping,\u0022 voted against the latter three of those provisions. He additionally rejected ones on \u0022bolstering storage of guns in homes where minors could access the weapons, and requiring that untraceable guns and firearms without serial numbers—known as ghost guns—undergo background checks and receive serial numbers.\u0022\r\n\r\nSchrader, for his part, also voted against the individual bills on banning high-capacity magazines and the increased age minimum for semi-automatic rifles. Both Golden and Schrader voted against the total legislative package.\r\n\r\n\u0022Who wouldn\u0026#039;t vote to raise the age from 18 to 21 for a person to have a weapon of war?\u0022 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in her remarks on the House floor ahead of the vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Who wouldn\u0026#039;t vote to raise the age to take weapons of war out of the hands of teenagers?\u0022 Pelosi continued. \u0022Who wouldn\u0026#039;t vote to get illegal guns off our streets by cracking down gun trafficking, which is a danger to people but also to law enforcement? Who wouldn\u0026#039;t vote for background checks on ghost gun purchases, which our law enforcement tells us is a major concern out there? Who wouldn\u0026#039;t vote to protect children from stolen weapons or accidental shootings with safe storage requirements?\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFive Republicans voted yes on the total package: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Chris Jacobs (N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), and Fred Upton (R-Mich.). As such, they ran afoul of the directive from House GOP leadership, which stressed to its members the National Rifle Association\u0026#039;s opposition and their jeopardizing future endorsements from the gun group.\r\n\r\nThe legislative package\u0026#039;s success in the Senate, however, is likely doomed given the filibuster and Republicans\u0026#039; stiff opposition to gun safety legislation.\r\n\r\n\u0022As this bill heads to the Senate, the entire country is watching,\u0022 said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. \u0022Will Senate Republicans finally join with Democrats to prevent further mass slaughter of our constituents, or will they remain beholden to the gun lobby and moneyed interests that would allow the devastation on our streets to continue?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022After Buffalo, Tree of Life, and El Paso, after Uvalde and Sandy Hook, after Pulse and Aurora and Columbine, will they finally heed the calls of the majority of Americans from across the political spectrum and act?\u0022 asked Jayapal. \u0022Or will they simply throw up their hands and allow the carnage to continue?\u0022